Taylor Swift Says There Are 'Dozens' of New Music Clues Hidden in 'ME!' Music Video

Think you’ve found all the clues in Taylor Swift‘s new music video? Look again.

In an interview with Capital FM published on Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer said there are “dozens” of Easter eggs in the video for her new song “ME!” — and fans probably haven’t caught the “most deeply embedded” ones.

“[The fans] make it so fun to make a music video,” Swift shared. “Like, when we’re planning a music video and I know that it’ll be really fun for them if we create a scavenger hunt throughout the video. For me, that’s more fun than when I used to make videos and I didn’t try to plant clues. I love this!”

The pop star credited her fans’ attention to detail for inspiring her to load up her music videos and songs with clues about her personal life and future music.

“It’s all bred from the fact that they’ve let me know over the years that they really are looking for every single detail,” she said. “If they weren’t interested in the details, then I wouldn’t have fun putting them in the video.”

Swift added: “Basically, when new music comes out, they’ll realize there are dozens are lyrical references and symbolic references.”

Image zoom Taylor Swift Taylor Swift/Youtube

RELATED: Taylor Swift Is Feeling ‘Grateful’ After Needing to ‘Take Years Off’ Because She Felt ‘Really Low’

“I try to do Easter eggs in like, first round is stuff they can see that predicts what will happen in a couple of months,” she shared. “There’s also, like, second-tier Easter eggs which will be revealed upon the album. Then there’s third tier Easter eggs which are the most deeply embedded Easter eggs, which will be shown on the tour.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Drops Video for New Single ‘ME!’ Off Her Upcoming Seventh Studio Album

Swift also revealed that she has already named her upcoming seventh studio album and knows when she’ll release it — but she’s not sharing those details just yet.

“I haven’t exactly told people yet,” she said. “I’m so flattered that you’re curious. I mean, I’m definitely gonna tell people at a certain point in time but I kind of have a way I want to go about doing it.”

Image zoom Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie Ethan Miller/Getty

Fans have already pointed out some of the clues Swift put into the video — including a Dixie Chicks reference, a hidden Christmas tree and a reappearance of her Reputation-era snake motif.

“A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet,” Swift wrote in Elle in March, alluding to her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West. “The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life, but I can’t tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans.”

In the “Me!” video, a snake that fans believe is Karyn sports light-pink markings that feel much more TS7 than Reputation. Within the first 15 seconds of the video, the reptile bursts into a flutter of butterflies, proving Swift is putting her darkest moments behind her.

RELATED: Dixie Chicks and a New Cat? Everything You May Have Missed in Taylor Swift’s New ‘ME!’ Video

And could a Dixie Chicks collab be on the way? About a minute into the video, the camera pans to a wall of frames, and smack dab in the center of the gallery is a portrait of the group.

The “Landslide” singers also took notice, tweeting Swift shortly after the song’s release.

Another inclusion that caught Swifties’ attention was a glittery Christmas tree in the corner; the singer has often referenced growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania.

An eagle-eyed fan also spotted the word “Lover” under the giant unicorn in the video and speculated that it could be the name of another track off of Swift’s upcoming album.