Taylor Swift Donates $15,500 to 19-Year-Old Fan Whose Mom Has Been in Coma for 3 Years

Taylor Swift (and her feline daughters) are putting their power to good use.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner, 28, quietly donated $15,500 to a young fan struggling with the pressures of providing for her family.

“My Mom has been in a coma for three years now. She had an ulcer that bled out that led to lack of oxygen to the brain which resulted in brain damage,” 19-year-old Sadie wrote on Twitter in a heartbreaking note posted to her Twitter account earlier this month.

Hey guys. I’m really nervous to post this. Please help if you can and pray for my family. I’m sorry I never said anything sooner and that I’m suddenly asking for help. I love you guys so much. https://t.co/Jww8qR7Xqu pic.twitter.com/3cXm2o47lg — Sadie 🍁 Love, Taylor, Meredith, and Olivia Swift. (@swiftsinautumn) October 2, 2018

“We take care of her at home full time. My dad is unable to work because he has to always be with my Mom. My older brother and I have to provide for our family,” continued the full-time college student. “My family is in trouble.”

RELATED: Buying Service Dogs, Making Hospital Visits & More of the Nicest Things Taylor Swift Has Ever Done for Her Fans

Acknowledging she has reached her “breaking point,” Sadie revealed her mom, Lauriann Bartell, fell into a coma two days before she saw the 1989 tour. “I’m grateful to Taylor for keeping me afloat through it all,” she wrote.

Swift donated money via the family’s GoFundMe page, simply signing the donation “Love, Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift.” With Swift’s generous gesture, more than $25,000 has now been raised for Sadie’s family.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Surprised Hospitalized Fan Whose Burn Injuries Will Keep Her From Seeing Her Concert

Though she has mostly stayed out of the spotlight aside from performing her smash Reputation Stadium Tour, the “Delicate” singer has maintained a close relationship with her fans.

Last month, the superstar invited a 5-year-old fan named Jacob Hill — and his service dog whom she helped purchase — backstage to her Houston show.

And in the days leading up to her tour kickoff in May, the entertainer visited a young fan recovering from severe burns in the hospital and also invited foster children from Arizona to her final dress rehearsal.