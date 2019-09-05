Taylor Swift Donates $10,000 to Fan Battling Cancer: 'I Hope I Can Give You a Hug in Person Soon'

Taylor Swift surprised a teen fan who’s battling stage four cancer on Wednesday by donating $10,000 to go towards her medical bills.

The Grammy winner, 29, left a sweet note on 16-year-old Trinity Foster’s GoFundMe page, along with her donation.

“Trinity, I saw photos of your album release party that you did in your hospital room and wanted to say thank you for being so kind and supportive! I hope I can give you a hug in person soon, but in the meantime I wanted to send you this and all my love. Your friend, Taylor,” wrote the superstar.

Trinity’s fundraising page was created in February, and before Swift’s donation, the teen had raised under $4000.

“I am 16 and I have been diagnosed with stage 4 osteosarcoma, which has spread to my lung, I had to have a feeding tube put in because I couldn’t get enough nutrition,” wrote Trinity on her GoFundMe page. “The chemo is really hard for me and my insurance doesn’t cover everything that I need, we have tried to get other insurances like ten care but were told we did not apply.

“This is a very hard time for me and my family and if you have anything to donate it would be very much appreciated and helpful,” she concluded.

Last month, Swift — who’s been busy promoting her seventh studio album Lover — also reached out to another young fan named Landon who is currently fighting cancer.

“One thing we know to be true in this journey – Landon’s Light shines bright. Bright enough to reach the brightest (super)star. Thank you for your call. You will never know how much this smile meant to our family today,” his loved ones posted on Facebook.

On Lover, Swift included a heart-tugging track that was inspired by her mother Andrea’s own fight with cancer.

Titled “Soon You’ll Get Better,” the deeply personal song details Swift and her family’s pain and worry following Andrea’s cancer diagnosis.

“That was really, really hard to write, and it was just a family decision whether to even put it on the album,” Swift said during a YouTube Live ahead of her album’s release. “We as a family decided to put this on the album, and it’s something I’m so proud of, but it’s just really hard. I can’t sing it. It’s hard to just emotionally deal with that song. You’ll understand what I mean in a couple hours.”