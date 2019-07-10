Taylor Swift 'Has No Regrets' About Speaking Out Against Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta: Source

Taylor Swift received plenty of support — and backlash — when she publicly called out Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta after news of their $300 million deal went public.

But despite any negativity she may have received over the last week-and-a-half, Swift isn’t backing down from her claims, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“She has no regrets expressing her thoughts about Scooter acquiring her music catalog,” says the source. “She wanted to share her truth with her fans.”

After Swift claimed she learned of the sale of Big Machine to Braun, 38, with the rest of the world and accused the manager of “manipulative bullying” over the years via a Tumblr post, it’s been a game of he-said, she-said between the singer, Braun and Big Machine Label head Scott Borchetta, who first signed the superstar when she was a teen.

Last week, the singer doubled down on accusations she made via her post that she “wasn’t given an opportunity to buy” her “life’s work.”

“Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others,” her lawyer Donald Passman told PEOPLE in a statement.

A source previously told Variety that Swift had to sign a deal that would bind her to Big Machine or its new owner for another 10 years in order to buy her masters or the label.

Big Machine Label declined to comment, and neither Swift nor Borchetta have commented further about their failed contract negotiations — including the specifics of any offers that were made from either side — last year.

Hours after Swift said she was “grossed out” by Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Label Group and her catalog, Borchetta responded with his own lengthy statement on the label’s website, essentially accusing Swift of bending the truth.

In his letter, Borchetta, 57, claimed the deal he offered Swift gave her “100% of all Taylor Swift assets … to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement.”

He also denied having any knowledge of bullying by Braun. “As to her comments about ‘being in tears or close to it’ anytime my new partner Scooter Braun’s name was brought up, I certainly never experienced that,” he wrote. “Scooter was never anything but positive about Taylor.”

“We were working together on a new type of deal for our new streaming world that was not necessarily tied to ‘albums’ but more of a length of time,” he added.

In her Tumblr post, the Grammy winner, 29, said the deal she was offered involved earning one album back for each “new one I turned in.”

“I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” she added. “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past.”

Swift, whose new album Lover hits shelves Aug. 23, said learning that it was Braun who had ultimately purchased her masters from Borchetta was her “worst nightmare.”

