Taylor Swift's 'Raw and Emotionally Revealing' Documentary to Premiere at Sundance Film Festival

Taylor Swift will be continuing Swiftmas in January.

A documentary about the superstar, titled Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, is set to have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

According to a press release, the film is a “raw and emotionally revealing look” at the singer “during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

Ahead of the American Music Awards last month, Swift — who is celebrated as one of four People of the Year in PEOPLE’s latest issue — revealed she has been working with Netflix on a documentary about her life over the past few years.

Amid her feud with Big Machine label co-founder Scott Borchetta and manager Scooter Braun, the star, 29, claimed they “declined the use” of her “older music or performance footage for this project.”

Before the documentary hits Sundance, Swift can be seen on the big screen in the film adaption of the hit musical Cats (out Dec. 20), for which she co-wrote an original song titled “Beautiful Ghosts.”

“I really had an amazing time with Cats,“ she recently told British Vogue. “I think I loved the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt I’d never get another opportunity to be like this in my life.”