Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Hug with Joe Alwyn in New Documentary as She Reveals Why She Fell for Him

Though still mostly mum about their relationship, Taylor Swift is giving fans a peek at her romance with Joe Alwyn in her new documentary.

The Grammy nominee reveals in Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, that it was Alwyn’s “wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life” that first drew her to the actor.

In the new film — which received a standing ovation from critics — the singer also explained that his presence helped her emotionally amid her feud with Kanye West in 2016. Though Alwyn doesn’t appear in much of the documentary, the two share a few sweet moments onscreen.

In one touching moment, Swift runs into Alwyn’s arms before the couple walks around backstage following one of her concerts. In a different scene — briefly featured in the movie’s trailer — Swift kisses Alwyn’s hand during a car ride.

Alwyn’s appearance in the documentary is a happy surprise for fans given how private Swift has been about their relationship. In a diary entry from the deluxe edition her album Lover, the “Blank Space” singer confirmed that the two had started secretly dating in the fall of 2016.

Despite their private nature, The Favourite actor accompanied Swift to the Golden Globes, where she was nominated for best original song for the track “Beautiful Ghosts.” The song was featured in Cats, where Swift played Bombalurina.

Swift’s revelation in the documentary echoes what a source told PEOPLE in August.

“Joe loves acting but doesn’t want to be a celebrity. They both agree that, for their relationship to keep working, they want to keep things quieter,” the source said. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been.”

Image zoom Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Swift’s new documentary, which is directed by Lana Wilson, goes “behind the fame, behind the songs [and] beyond everything you think you know” about the star.

Speaking to Variety for a cover story, Swift opened up about how West, 42, interrupting her at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards led to her self-discovery after a long time of insecurity.

“As a teenager who had only been in country music, attending my very first pop awards show, somebody stood up and sent me the message: ‘You are not respected here. You shouldn’t be here on this stage,’” Swift told the publication.

“That message was received, and it burrowed into my psyche more than anyone knew,” she continued.

“That can push you one of two ways,” she added. “I could have just curled up and decided I’m never going to one of those events ever again, or it could make me work harder than anyone expects me to, and try things no one expected, and crave that respect — and hopefully one day get it.”

The new documentary is set to stream on Netflix on Jan. 31.