Taylor Swift Dishes on Plans for Lover Tour: 'I Don't Want to Do the Same Thing Every Time'

Rest assured, Taylor Swift fans — you’ll definitely get to hear her new album Lover live and in person. But just what her performances will look like remains to be seen.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer, 29, revealed that while she fully intends to hit the road in support of her latest release, concrete plans as to what her vision entails remain up in the air.

“I’m not quite sure what we’re doing with touring because with this album, I was so full-on planning this album release and directing the videos and putting all these different clues in these videos and trying to make this album release experience the most fun one for my fans, that I didn’t want to plan what we’re going to do in terms of live,” she said during an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “I don’t want to do the same thing every time because I don’t want my life to feel like I’m on a treadmill.”

Swift explained that plenty goes on behind the scenes when it comes to planning large tours, such as booking stadiums a year and a half in advance.

And unlike her 2017 album Reputation, the singer said she has a bit more wiggle room when it comes to waiting, as her fans already have a special understanding of her new tunes.

“With Reputation, I knew nobody would really fully understand this album until they saw it live, because I knew what I had planned for it live was going to make people understand what I had made on the record,” she said. “But this album is different because people are seeming to get this album on a first-listen basis, which is so wonderful. I can’t even tell you how much easier that is.”

Swift has already performed several tracks off Lover live, including singles “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down,” and the title track, which she debuted Monday at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Her performances for this album cycle have already differed from those of Reputation, as she’s shed the dark colors and snake imagery for pastel, candy-colored hues.

Swift hit the road to tour with Reputation six months after its release, and embarked on her 1989 tour seven months after that album hit shelves in 2014, meaning fans can possibly expect tour date news around February.