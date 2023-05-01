Taylor Swift Deletes 'Lavender Haze' IG Explanation Video Referencing Joe Alwyn Relationship

She previously explained that the song was inspired by protecting "the real stuff" in her "relationship for six years"

By
Published on May 1, 2023 01:40 PM
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taylor Swift. Photo: Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty

It seems like Taylor Swift might be done staying in the "Lavender Haze."

Over the past week, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that the 33-year-old singer-songwriter recently removed an Instagram video in which she explained the meaning behind "Lavender Haze" before her Midnights album was released in October.

Swift's choice to delete the video following the news of her breakup from Joe Alwyn earlier this year is notable, as she explained at the time that "Lavender Haze" was written about the relationship.

"I happened upon the phrase 'Lavender Haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool," she said in the now-deleted post. "And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, where they would just describe being in love."

Swift then explained, "If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful."

"I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media," she added. "And if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're gonna weigh in on it."

"Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," Swift said. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Fans took to Twitter over the weekend to note that the video was taken down from the "All Too Well" musician's Instagram. "and where did the lavender haze explanation reel go?" wrote one fan on the social media platform alongside a screenshot of her account.

"taylor removing the lavender haze link and now deleting the lavender haze explanation video… guess she didn't wanna stay in that lavender haze after all," expressed another Twitter user.

"Taylor deleted the reel of her talking about her six year relationship in the Lavender Haze and I'm not ok," tweeted another fan.

News of Swift and Alwyn's split broke on April 8 amid the performer's Eras Tour, which the 32-year-old actor has not attended. Shortly after the breakup, a source told PEOPLE that the couple ultimately went their separate ways due to "differences in their personalities."

The insider added that the breakup was "not dramatic" and that the pair remain "friendly."

