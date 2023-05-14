Taylor Swift Defends Fan from 'Aggressive' Security Mid-Performance in Viral Clip: 'Hey, Stop!' 

In a fan-recorded clip, the pop superstar attempts to intervene with an off-stage issue during her performance of "Bad Blood" Saturday in Philadelphia

Published on May 14, 2023 12:38 PM
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

There appeared to be some problems at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Saturday night, and the pop superstar made an effort to solve them.

In a viral clip filmed at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field during the second night of her three-show run at the stadium, Swift, 33, fans say Swift called out security for how they handled a concert-goer in the middle of her performance of "Bad Blood."

"She's fine," Swift said while pointing off stage during the song's chorus. "She wasn't doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop."

In the clip, Swift continuously pointed offstage and apparently waited for the situation to calm, as she gestures to security to seemingly stop what it is they're doing.

Reps for both Swift and the venue itself did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment on Sunday.

While video makes it unclear exactly what caused the disruption, one fan who was in attendance wrote on Twitter that the situation arose when security "kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move."

The Twitter user accused security of being "extremely aggressive" to those watching the show by the venue's barricades, who they clarified were not "throwing anything" or "screaming anything insane."

On Sunday morning, TikTok user Caitlin Gabell shared a now-viral video where she revealed she was "the girl that Taylor talked to last night." In the account, she claimed a security guard had been "harassing" her group, and that he was "on top" of them whenever they "had fun." The TikTok user has yet to share any clips from the concert itself.

"Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it, and he basically got escorted out and then they offered us free tickets for tonight," she said. "It wasn't this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn't want us to have fun."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty for TAS Rights Management

The "Bad Blood" call-out comes just a day after a far more wholesome exchange during Swift's Eras Tour run, when the Midnights singer took a moment to shout out Ryan Reynolds' and Blake Lively's kids: Inez and James.

While what she says off-mic in a fan-shot video from the night isn't entirely clear, it appears she greets them each with a "hi" as she smiles big mid-song. James, 7, Inez, 6, are Lively and Reynolds' two eldest kids, and they clearly came prepared in Philly to cheer on "aunt" Taylor.

The two little ones were also spotted with their mom, 35, and Swift as they exited the stage, with Swift holding hands with James and waving goodbye to fans Friday. Reynolds, 46, and Lively also share daughter Betty, 3, and welcomed a fourth baby back in February.

During the Friday gig, Swift also mentioned that after writing a lot of songs about her own life, she wanted to create characters on the Folklore album and used Betty, James and Inez as the names of those characters.

