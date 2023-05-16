Taylor Swift Defended Fan Mid-Performance After Security Guard Reached Over Barricade: See New Video Footage

Taylor Swift's sold-out three night stop in Philadelphia was an eventful one.

Clips quickly circulated online of a moment during Saturday's show when Swift, 33, interrupted her performance of "Bad Blood" to call out a security guard for his behavior with fans in the audience.

"She's fine," Swift said while pointing at the fans in question. "She wasn't doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop."

A new video posted on TikTok shows the interaction between the fans and the security guard that prompted Swift's intervention.

"I didn't realize I recorded the whole thing," the TikTok user wrote atop the video of "Bad Blood." She zoomed in to get a clearer image of Swift on stage, and inadvertently captured the moment where a security guard appeared to approach a group of fans along the barricade near the stage.

One fan who was in attendance at the concert Saturday night previously wrote on Twitter that the situation arose when security "kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move."

The Twitter user accused security of being "extremely aggressive" to those watching the show by the venue's barricades, whom they clarified were not "throwing anything" or "screaming anything insane."

The fan in question — who was identified by her friend, Caitlin Gabell, as a woman named Kelly — provided a firsthand account of the incident on Sunday. Gabell shared a now-viral video on TikTok on Kelly's behalf where Kelly said she was "the girl that Taylor talked to last night." In the account, she claimed a security guard had been "harassing" her group, and that he was "on top" of them whenever they "had fun."

"Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it, and he basically got escorted out and then they offered us free tickets for tonight," Kelly said. "It wasn't this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn't want us to have fun."

Gabell and Kelly later shared another video where they revealed they were on their way to Sunday night's Eras Tour show, with tickets courtesy of Swift's team.

Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty for TAS

Sunday night's show was also a special one for Swift herself, as she got to celebrate Mother's Day with a special performance dedicated to her mother, Andrea, who was in the crowd.

She honored her mom with a particularly emotional rendition of "The Best Day" — a song off her 2008 album, Fearless.

The song is dedicated to and tells the story of her family – her mother, her father, Scott, and her brother, Austin. "Daddy's smart / And you're the prettiest lady in the whole wide world," she sings towards the end of the song in honor of her parents.

"I got to emotionally hobble my way through singing The Best Day for my mom on Mother's Day 😭😭🥰🥰🥰," Swift wrote on Instagram as she shared a series of photos from the three-night stop.

Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty for TAS

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She said her hometown shows were "a dream."

"Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on tv when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for."