Taylor Swift Posts a 'Daydreaming' Selfie with Her Cat Ahead of Manchester Show

In between concerts, Taylor Swift has the perfect cuddle partner.

The 28-year-old singer enjoyed some down time with her cat Meredith Grey on Thursday morning, but she was already looking ahead to her next gig.

“Just over here daydreaming about playing Manchester tomorrow… 💕” she captioned a selfie taken while lounging together on a bed.

Although Swift’s massive Reputation Stadium Tour has already grossed more than $54 million in just seven shows with nearly 400,000 tickets sold in one month, her pets — Meredith and her other cat Olivia Benson — are stars in their own right. The felines appear on a t-shirt worn by Ryan Reynolds’ character in the trailer for Deadpool 2. The tee shows both kitties, side-by-side, looking adorable with the text “Olivia & Meredith Best Friends Purrrrr-Ever.”

RELATED: Cat Cameos! Taylor Swift Asks Meredith and Olivia for Comment on Their Surprise Deadpool 2 Appearance

The singer posted a series of Instagram stories last month reacting to her cats’ big Hollywood break.

“I’m so proud of my fuzzy daughters,” reads one of the posts featuring the shirt, where she also goes on to thank Reynolds for the inclusion.

RELATED VIDEO: Cat Cameos! Taylor Swift Asks Meredith and Olivia for Comment on Their Surprise ‘Deadpool 2’ Appearance

The rest of the Instagram story series has Swift, who dressed as Deadpool for Halloween last year, taking on the role of the paparazzi, approaching her feline friends for comment. Meredith offers her response through a bout of “next level” purring, while Olivia is a tad more coy about her feelings.

“She’s very private,” Swift wrote on a post about the younger cat’s response.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift/Instagram

When the cats aren’t stealing the spotlight, they’re helping Swift prep for her tour. Back in February, the “End Game” singer shared an adorable photo of Olivia stretching her leg upward while staring directly at the camera.

“We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreo,” Swift captioned the image.

The two cats have been constant companions for the pop star through the ups and downs of her career. The two were named after iconic female characters that Swift loves: Meredith Grey of Grey’s Anatomy and Olivia Benson of Law & Order: SVU.