Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer Involved in Car Accident: 'We're All Wishing Her a Speedy Recovery'

One of Taylor Swift’s talented backup dancers will be taking a much-needed break from the Reputation Stadium Tour.

The Grammy winner, 28, revealed on Thursday that Nadine Olmo — who most notably appears on the B-stage with Swift during “Dress” — was involved in a car accident several days ago.

“While she takes time to recover and heal, we’re all wishing her a speedy recovery and are looking forward to her return to the tour,” wrote Swift on Instagram. “We all love you Nadine and can’t wait to have you back.”

Olmo — who began dancing at just 4 years old — attended high school in California but made her way to New York City to pursue her passion for dance after receiving a scholarship to the Broadway Dance Center program.

Swift is currently on her European leg of the massive tour. She will play two shows in Dublin this weekend before traveling to London later this month for her Wembley Stadium stops.