Taylor Swift's Dad Scott Hangs Out with Matty Healy During Singer's Philadelphia Eras Tour Stop

"It's Nice to Have a Friend," and now it appears Matty Healy can add Scott Swift to his list of pals!

The 1975 frontman was spotted attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour again — this time spending some quality time with her father Scott in a VIP area of the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Grammy winner and rhythm guitarist, 34, have been rumored to be dating following a report by The Sun and a few recent appearances by Healy at Swift's shows. Just last week, a source told PEOPLE that Swift is "very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off" and that their relationship is "not just platonic."

And now, fans have spotted him mingling with Scott as they enjoyed the show from some exclusive seats.

Swiftie-shot clips from Saturday night show Healy and Scott standing side by side on the second night in Philly, as they jam out to "22" and sing along to the song's lyrics. Another video apparently shows the duo the night before in different outfits, sitting quietly next to each other as Swift plays "I Knew You Were Trouble." An image from their interaction shows Scott point at something in the stadium and whisper in Healy's ear.

The 1975's former manager and current Dirty Hit label headJamie Oborne could also be seen in the mix, per TMZ.

Philly marked yet another weekend that Healy has shown his face at a Swift show, as he did the same last weekend in Nashville when he joined some of Taylor's closest friends to watch her perform. Healy could be seen standing beside models Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge and stylist Ashley Avignone for the second of Swift's three shows at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Reps for both Swift and The 1975 have not responded to multiple requests for comment following the dating reports.

In photos from Nashville, Hadid, 28, can be seen playfully rubbing Healy's shoulders as he smiles and holds his hand to his chest. In others, The 1975 frontman stands alongside the women as he watches Swift perform and whistles with his fingers.

The duo is rumored to have dated in 2014, though Healy previously denied anything more than a "flirtation." They also share a collaborator in Jack Antonoff, who has worked with Swift extensively on her most recent projects and teamed up with The 1975 for 2022's Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

This weekend, a viral clip filmed during the second night of her Philly run showed Swift call out security in the middle of her performance of "Bad Blood." In the clip, Swift continuously pointed offstage and apparently waited for the situation to calm, as she gestures to security to seemingly stop what it is they're doing.

"She's fine," Swift said while pointing, defending a fan. "She wasn't doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop."

On Sunday morning, TikTok user Caitlin Gabell shared a video where she revealed she was "the girl that Taylor talked to last night." In the account, she claimed a security guard had been "harassing" her group, and that he was "on top" of them whenever they "had fun." The TikTok user has yet to share any clips from the concert itself.

"Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it, and he basically got escorted out and then they offered us free tickets for tonight," she said. "It wasn't this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn't want us to have fun."