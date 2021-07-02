Taylor Swift Credits Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Daughter James, 6, for New 'Renegade' Photo

"You wouldn’t be the first renegade to need somebody 🌹," she captioned the collage with the photo

It's a "Gorgeous" photo!

On Friday, after releasing "Renegade" — her collaboration with Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner's Big Red Machine — Swift, 31, shared a collage of photos including one taken by 6-year-old James Reynolds, the daughter of her friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

"You wouldn't be the first renegade to need somebody 🌹," Swift captioned the post, featuring the photo of Swift looking down while wearing a white, patterned dress and holding up a colorful cloth. "Collage by @grahamtlbrtfoto. Photo by James Reynolds"

"Renegade" was crafted by Swift, 31, and Dessner, 45, on the same week that they took home the Grammy Award for album of the year for Folklore back in March, according to Rolling Stone.

"When @Aaron_Dessner came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don't overthink, you just make music," Swift tweeted after the song's release. "A song we wrote for his project @BRMadjv (which also features Justin Vernon) is out!"

While chatting with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, Dessner opened up about the new track, which came about after he and Vernon, 40, worked with Swift on her Folklore and Evermore albums.

"I think whatever wildfire happened last year creatively for Taylor and I … we didn't want to stop writing songs together, and still don't really. It's kind of like somehow I ended up on the team with the best player, so you just want to keep passing the ball to her," he said. "Big Red Machine was a great opportunity because she really fell in love with a lot of the music that Justin and I were working on because I would share it with her."

Swift, Reynolds and Lively have a long history as friends. Most recently, Swift used the names of their three children — James, Inez, 4, and 8-month-old Betty — in her track "Betty" form her album Folklore.

"Betty, I know where it all went wrong," Swift sings in the track. Later lines include "You heard the rumors from Inez / You can't believe a word she says" and "She said, 'James, get in, let's drive."

"I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids... and I hope you like it!" Swift confirmed as well.