Taylor Swift Starts a New TikTok Trend — and 'Queen' Shania Twain Is Her Latest Collaborator

Don't try to box in these country queens!

Late last week, Taylor Swift hopped on the viral "Mama Said" TikTok trend — but put her own twist on the challenge.

Set to Lukas Graham's "Mama Said," Swift — who shrugged off the words "country girls can't go pop" — shouted out Shania Twain for paving the way before sharing a series of photos and videos of the star breaking barriers and even performing with her over the years.

Shortly after Swift's post went live, Twain returned the love on her own TikTok account. "Thank you @taylorswift," wrote Twain. "Paying this one forward to another trailblazer."

In Twain's video, the star shared a series of photos and clips with Dolly Parton, who Swift giddily called a "queeeen!!!" in a subsequent duet TikTok, which has racked up 10.9 million views and counting.

"I have ceased to be a person anymore I have exploded into a cloud of confetti hearts," Swift captioned her latest TikTok.

After Swift officially entered the pop realm with her record-smashing album 1989 seven years ago, Twain gave the singer — who went on to win album of the year and best pop vocal album at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016 — her stamp of approval.

"I think that everybody should just follow their heart and do their artistic best, and just enjoy their creativity," Twain told ET Canada at the time. "She's a singer-songwriter-performer. She does it all ... the world is her oyster."

Meanwhile, Parton has been open about her admiration for Swift over the years and praised the "amazing" work she's created.