Taylor Swift Couldn't Attend Longtime Friend Karlie Kloss's Wedding for a Very Good Reason

Karlie Kloss wed Thursday during an intimate ceremony in front of her closest friends and family, but one loved one couldn’t make it — longtime friend Taylor Swift.

Hours after the supermodel, 26, revealed she and Joshua Kushner, 33, had tied the knot, the Grammy winner — who played a sold-out show in Australia on Friday — posted a hilarious Instagram story about the past “131,313 hours” of her life.

“I missed you guys so much!” wrote Swift, 28, on a selfie of herself announcing that she had landed in Australia. “Just flew 131,313 hours. Worth it. It is eleventy o clock in my brain. I am 80% taylor & 20% jet lag. Still Ready 4 it.”

Though she hasn’t publicly congratulated Kloss, the singer continued to urge her fans to vote after her show, re-posting selfies of Swifties to her Instagram Stories. Earlier this month, she broke her political silence and endorsed two Democratic candidates in Nashville.

Kloss — who stunned in a Dior ballgown — and Kushner wed just three months after announcing their engagement. The newlyweds had a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York with under 80 people in attendance and plan to host a larger celebration in the spring.

“The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness,” a friend who attended the fête told PEOPLE.

In August, Kloss put pesky rumors of a feud with Swift to rest when she attended the superstar’s Nashville stop of her Reputation Stadium Tour.

“No one puts on a show like @taylorswift … Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you,” Kloss captioned a photo afterwards. She also added the hashtag #ReputationTour along with the microphone, twinkling stars and black heart emojis.

The newly engaged model was also seen by fans that night recording Swift with her phone from the VIP section and dancing to “Blank Space.”

And in a recent interview with Vogue, she again set the record straight. “Taylor and I are still really good friends,” said Kloss.