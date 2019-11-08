Taylor Swift Congratulates Superfan Couple for Elaborate Lover-Themed Wedding

Image zoom Pat Robinson Photography

It’s Erin Seeherman’s love story, and she just said “yes.”

The Taylor Swift superfan got married in October with a ceremony that had an especially romantic theme: Lover, Swift’s latest studio album.

On Oct. 30, Seeherman posted a video on Twitter showing herself and her new husband, Moshe Berman, sharing their first dance. “I’ve loved him three summers now and got to marry him this month at my ‘Lover’-themed wedding,” she captioned the clip, incorporating a shoutout to the the album’s title track. “This moment made fastening 2,542 flowers to that flower wall worth it. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #LoverWeddingParTAY.”

I've loved him three summers now and got to marry him this month at my "Lover"-themed wedding. This moment made fastening 2,542 flowers to that flower wall worth it. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #LoverWeddingParTAY https://t.co/XLghe1lOOX — Erin Got Engaged at a Taylor Swift Concert (@swiftbunnies) October 30, 2019

The post caught Swift’s eye, and she responded with a sweet message to the couple.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!” she tweeted, embellishing her reply with a string of 13 hearts in reference to her own lucky number.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Prepares to Take Lover on the Road as She Announces 2020 Festival and Stadium Dates

The autumnal wedding included plenty of Swift-inspired touches, beginning with Seeherman walking down the aisle to “Call It What You Want,” the song that played as their got engaged during a Swift concert. The couple continued the musical theme throughout the night and had their first dance to “Lover,” while they closed out the evening with a final dance to “Holy Ground.”

The bride’s wedding makeup and hair were even styled to make her a Swift doppelgänger — bright red lipstick and blonde bangs? Check.

Image zoom Pat Robinson Photography

Surprising my mom with a mother-daughter dance to “The Best Day” at my “Lover”-themed wedding was a moment I will never forget. Sending our love to you and your mom, @taylorswift13. @taylornation13 #Lover #LoverWeddingParTAY pic.twitter.com/5zu15pqw6j — Erin Got Engaged at a Taylor Swift Concert (@swiftbunnies) November 7, 2019

RELATED: Taylor Swift Is Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s Biggest Fan After She Waltzes to ‘Lover’ on DWTS

Seeherman, a sex therapist from Philadelphia, told Billboard that she found out Swift saw her wedding post when she was driving, and she was so excited that she had to pull over on.

“It was a huge deal,” she told the outlet. “I never expected her to notice the efforts we had gone to. All the effort we put into the wedding we would have done regardless of whether we thought she might notice.”

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Drops Title Track Off Lover and It Might Be Her Most Romantic Song Yet — Listen Now

Once she saw the well wishes from Swift, the newlywed reached out to express her thanks in a Nov. 6 tweet.

“I’m sorry, but the old Erin can’t come to the Twitter right now. Why? Oh, ‘cause she’s dead. @taylorswift13, I can’t thank you enough. I have loved and supported you for years and never in my wildest dreams (see what I did there?) did I think you would ever know,” she posted.

Image zoom Lover.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Says She Knew ‘Lover’ Would Be Her Title Track and Shares Its ‘Special’ Meaning

For Seeherman and her husband, Swift represents more than a musical artist. Instead, she’s part of their relationship and marks the most significant parts of their past together. Seeherman explained in a twitter thread how much Swift truly means to her and new husband.

“When my fiancé and I first met and started dating, I was deeply immersed in crafting the perfect Halloween costume: a replica of one of Taylor Swift‘s costumes from The 1989 World Tour,” she tweeted. “Fast forward several years to Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’ Stadium Tour. On the evening of July 13th, 2018, in a crowd of 60,000 people, he got down on one knee, pulled out a ring, and asked me to marry him.”