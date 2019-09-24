Taylor Swift Is Bachelorette Hannah Brown's Biggest Fan After She Waltzes to 'Lover' on DWTS

Hannah Brown received high marks Monday night for her romantic waltz to Taylor Swift’s “Lover” on Dancing with the Stars, and now she has the support of the superstar.

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner, 29, posted video of Brown’s impressive dance with partner Alan Bersten on her Instagram Stories and gave the former Bachelorette a sweet shout-out.

“Loving watching @hannahbrown dancing to ‘Lover’ on DWTS!! This performance is so pretttyy & twirly,” wrote Swift over the clip.

Brown has been open about her love for the singer over the last few months, and the reality star posted a photo with Swift in June at Wango Tango in L.A. “lived my best life last night,” she captioned the snap.

Then in August, Brown jumped into a photo with Swift and the “gma girl squad” while the star held at a concert with Good Morning America in Central Park.

“Sure, I photo bombed this…but come on it’s @taylorswift, @tiffanyhaddish, and the gma girl squad. No chill needed,” wrote Brown on Instagram.



Brown and Bersten nabbed the highest scores of the week with their graceful waltz. Receiving 24 points out of a total of 30, the pair were giddy as they received compliments from the judges.

Wrote Brown on Tuesday (her 25th birthday!): “the best score for my last night as 24. what a night, what a year.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST. on ABC.