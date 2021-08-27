Taylor Swift Joins Big Red Machine for 'Birch' Song from the Duo's New Album — Listen!

"Birch" is the second Taylor Swift collaboration part of Big Red Machine's new album How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?

Big Red Machine is back with another Taylor Swift collab.

On Friday, the duo — which is comprised of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and The National's Aaron Dessner — released their new album How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? The project features vocals from Swift, 31, on a new track titled "Birch."

"Well, if you cannot tell I'll tell you right away/ If I'll stay a spell, or if I cannot stay," Swift and Vernon, 40, sing. "I am less at ease, not the best at these/ See the forest trees, call what's these what's these."

Last month, the indie-folk rock duo also released "Renegade" which was crafted by Swift and Dessner, 45, on the same week that they took home the Grammy for album of the year for folklore back in March, according to Rolling Stone.

"Birch" appears on the album as track four, immediately followed by "Renegade."

Big Red Machine first announced the tracklist for the album in June, revealing both Swift features. The music video for "Birch" is set to premiere Friday afternoon.

Dessner and Vernon have a history of making music with the pop star. Dessner co-produced and helped write both of her latest albums, folklore and evermore. Meanwhile, Vernon and Bon Iver were featured on "Evermore" and folklore's "Exile" while Dessner's the National was featured on "Coney Island."

"I feel like I would not have been able to go toe-to-toe with Taylor in the way that I did if I hadn't done everything else that I'd ever done. To me, making songs with your friends in some basement 20 years ago or producing records for totally unknown artists is just as important as when you end up, by some weird stroke of serendipity, in a crazy collaboration with someone who is so gifted," Dessner previously told Billboard about Swift.

"I had really run the gauntlet of so many experiences that I was in a spot where when she came, there were fireworks, musically, between us. And we had the work ethic to see it through."

In a Vevo "Footnotes" video, Swift said working with Dessner was "one of the most effortless collaborations and I'm very lucky to have met him."