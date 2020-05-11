Inside Taylor Swift's Upcoming 'City of Lover' Concert Special — See Stunning Exclusive Photos

Swifties can enjoy a Taylor Swift concert — filmed last fall — safely at home amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 17

By Melody Chiu
Updated May 11, 2020 01:00 PM

1 of 5

David Hogan ©️ 2020 TAS Rights Management LLC

One month after postponing her highly anticipated Lover Fest tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, Swift surprised fans by announcing a concert special airing May 17 at 10 p.m. on ABC (and available on Hulu and Disney+ the following day).

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

David Hogan ©️ 2020 TAS Rights Management LLC

The concert was filmed last September at L'Olympia Theater in Paris while Swift was promoting her latest studio album Lover.

3 of 5

David Hogan ©️ 2020 TAS Rights Management LLC

At the time, an intimate group of fans from 37 countries flew into Paris for the concert, where the singer performed her biggest hits.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 5

David Hogan ©️ 2020 TAS Rights Management LLC

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer has been surprising fans over the last several weeks, sending $3000 each to Swifties struggling financially. Swift also recently surprised Whitney Hilton, a registered nurse who's been working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, with a handwritten note and package for her 30th birthday.

Advertisement

5 of 5

David Hogan ©️ 2020 TAS Rights Management LLC

In April, she used her voice to help raise funds during the star-studded One World: Together at Home special. In a heart-tugging performance, the star sang "Soon You'll Get Better," an emotional track inspired by her mom Andrea's battle with cancer.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com