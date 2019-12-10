WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs New Holiday Single ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ Live for the First Time

Taylor Swift got into the spirit of the season on Sunday night.

Just days after premiering her new holiday song, “Christmas Tree Farm,” Swift took the stage to perform the tune for the first time — singing it live to London’s O2 arena during her set at Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball.

It was one of nine songs reportedly included in her set, according to video shared by Capital FM. She also treated the crowd to “You Need to Calm Down,” “Lover,” “ME!” and “London Boy,” all off of her latest album. Other songs included hits “Blank Space,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “22,” and “Shake It Off.”

For “Christmas Tree Farm,” Swift dressed up her white romper and thigh-high boots with a red Santa hat. Her stage was lit with red and green lights and snowflake graphics.

Swift’s video for “Christmas Tree Farm” — which features nostalgic home footage of Swift and her brother Austin, filmed by their parents during their childhood holiday celebrations — also played in the background.

“Christmas Tree Farm” is a sentimental song for Swift, as she grew up on a 15-acre Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania called Pine Ridge Farm. Her formative years there established her love for Christmas.

“That’s why I’m sort of obsessed with Christmas,” she explained back in 2013, in an interview released by her then-music company, Big Machine. “I really love Christmas, I wish it was all year round, just like for the feeling that everybody has. Everybody’s buying gifts for each other and there’s sort of a feeling about it. But I think that the fact that I love it so much is probably because I grew up on a Christmas tree farm.”

Swift’s video shows some of those sentimental family moments, including footage of Swift sweetly waving in her mother’s arms and later sledding in the snow with her father.

Perhaps the most heartwarming moment, however, is when Swift excitedly unwraps her very first guitar one Christmas morning.

Swift wrote “Christmas Tree Farm” on Dec. 1, and immediately went to the studio. She announced the song was coming four days later.

The song is the first original seasonal music Swift’s put out since The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, her limited release Christmas EP from back in October 2007.

That record — which originally was titled Sounds of the Season: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection — featured cover versions of Christmas songs “Last Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night,” as well as two original tracks written by Swift, “Christmases When You Were Mine” and “Christmas Must Be Something More.”

It’s been big 2019 for Swift, who turns 30 on Dec. 13 and who covers PEOPLE’s most recent issue as one of the 2019 People of the Year

In the final year of her 20s, the superstar released her record-shattering new album Lover (all 18 tracks charted simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100) and embraced her voice and power more than ever.

“This is the first time I’ve been able to put out music that I feel is connecting with people, yet look back on everything I’ve made and feel a quiet sense of pride,” Swift told PEOPLE in her People of the Year cover story. “I’m proud of the things I’ve withstood, and I’ve been able to carve out a life for myself.”