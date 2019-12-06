Taylor Swift Drops New Holiday Song 'Christmas Tree Farm' and a Music Video Featuring Home Footage

Christmas has come early for Swifties.

On Thursday night, Taylor Swift dropped her highly anticipated new holiday song, “Christmas Tree Farm,” much to the delight of her fans who have been buzzing about potential new music.

Along with the festive track, the superstar — who graces the cover of PEOPLE’s latest issue as one of four People of the Year — also released a music video.

The music video features nostalgic home footage filmed by her mother and father Andrea and Scott Swift during the holidays. Her parents also appear in the visual along with her brother Austin Swift and other family and friends.

The song is certainly sentimental for Swift as she grew up on a Christmas tree farm called Pine Ridge Farm.

“My heart is a Christmas tree farm where the people would come to dance under sparkles and lights,” Swift croons as a clip of her from 1991, wearing a holiday sweater, emerges.

“Just being in your arms/ Takes me back to that little farm where every wish comes true,” Swift sings as more childhood memories play.

The compilation of home videos also show Swift sweetly waving in her mother’s arms and later sledding in the snow with her father.

Perhaps the most heartwarming moment, however, is when Swift excitedly unwraps her very first guitar one Christmas morning.

“Under the mistletoe/ Watching the fire blow/ And telling me I love you,” Swift sings.

Swift wrote “Christmas Tree Farm” this past Sunday, Dec. 1, and immediately went to the studio.

Earlier on Thursday, Swift, who turns 30 on Dec. 13, announced her latest work with the help of her three feline children: Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin.

“When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs… just put the song out anyway,” she captioned a hilarious video on her social media of her three cats being questioned about her new song.

Swift grew up on a 15-acre Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, and her formative years there established her love for Christmas.

Her new Christmas song is the first original seasonal music she’s put out since The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, her limited release Christmas EP from back in October 2007.

That record — which originally was titled Sounds of the Season: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection — featured cover versions of “Last Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night,” as well as two original tracks written by Swift, titled “Christmases When You Were Mine” and “Christmas Must Be Something More.”

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Swift opened up about feeling creatively free for the first time in her life.

“This is the first time I’ve been able to put out music that I feel is connecting with people, yet look back on everything I’ve made and feel a quiet sense of pride,” said the star, who released her record-breaking album Lover in August. “I’m proud of the things I’ve withstood, and I’ve been able to carve out a life for myself.”

Looking back on the past year, the entertainer acknowledged the mark 2019 has made on her both personally and professionally.

“This year feels more special to me than any year before it. Fifteen years into doing this, being able to look around and acknowledge that it’s special, I’m really stoked this moment can happen when I’m 29,” says Swift. “That’s one of the benefits of starting when you’re 12!”

