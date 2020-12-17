Paul McCartney Says Taylor Swift Moved Album Release to Avoid Competing with His: 'Nice Thing to Do'

He revealed that Taylor Swift switched the release date of Evermore so it wouldn't conflict with his new album

Paul McCartney gets by with a little help from his friend Taylor Swift.

The Beatles musician, 78, joined Tuesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show, during which he revealed that Swift, 31, made the considerate decision to move the release date of her latest album Evermore so that it wouldn't conflict with McCartney's own upcoming album.

"I did the Rolling Stone cover with Taylor Swift, and she just emailed me recently, and she said, 'I wasn't telling anyone, but I've got another album,' " McCartney recalled. "And she said, 'So I was going to put it out my birthday.' And then she said, 'But I found out you were going to put [your album] out on the 10th. So I moved it to the 18th.' "

"And then she found out we were coming out on the 18th so she moved back to the 10th," he continued. "So I mean, you know, people do keep out of each other’s way. It’s a nice thing to do."

Swift ended up dropping Evermore on Dec. 11 after surprising fans with the announcement of a new album the previous day. Evermore acts as the "sister-album" to Folklore, which she released in July.

McCartney's new solo album, McCartney III, is due for release Friday and represents the third part of a musical trilogy that started with his 1970 solo album McCartney and was later followed by McCartney II in 1980.

The legendary singer recently sat down with Swift for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians issue, where the pair discussed maintaining a balance between their personal and public lives. While chatting about her song "peace" from her album Folklore — which McCartney noted he enjoyed — Swift revealed that the track was one "more rooted" in her personal life.

"I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living," she told McCartney during their October chat.

"I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives," she continued. "I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."

The Beatles alum then asked if her boyfriend Joe Alwyn can "sympathize" and "understand" Swift.

"Oh, absolutely," Swift responded of Alywn, who she seldom discusses publicly. "But I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."

"Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy," she said.