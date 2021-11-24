Taylor Swift Celebrates Evermore 2022 Grammy Nomination: 'No Problems Today Just Champagne'

Last year, Taylor Swift took home the coveted album of the year award for folklore

Evermore is following in her sister's footsteps!

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards, and among them was Taylor Swift for her 2020 album evermore. Last year, Swift's folklore won album of the year.

In celebration of the honor, the singer-songwriter, 31, shared a video on social media of herself in an extravagant white gown, singing "Champagne Problems" with producer Aaron Dessner on the piano.

"NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE🥂," Swift wrote alongside the video.

"I wanted to share this video with you from when @aarondessner and I were doing our fittings for the video and there was a piano, so ofc this happened," she added, referring to her music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," in which she donned the same white wedding dress. "SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees!!"

In the black-and-white video, shot from above a winding staircase, the cameraman gets closer and closer as Swift sings the lyrics to her hit song while she sits on the floor in her gown.

Last year, Swift made history at the award show as the first female artist to have won the album of the year award three times — meaning that this year, she could break her own record.

While accepting the award, the star gave a sweet shout-out to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who co-wrote "Exile" and "Betty" with her on the album, as well as "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island" and "Evermore" on evermore.

"Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she said at the time.

On Sunday, Swift earned the American Music Award for favorite pop album for evermore, and though she wasn't present at the awards show, she gave her fans a shout-out in a prerecorded video.

"Thank you so much to the fans, this is such an amazing honor. The fact that you would do this for evermore, I've always been so proud of this album," Swift said. "I've always looked at evermore as sort of Folklore's adventurous, fun younger sister. So, thank you so much for doing this."

Swift — who also won for favorite female pop artist — went on to thank fans for their support following the release of Red (Taylor's Version), which hit shelves on Nov. 12, nine years after she initially released Red.

With her two wins, Swift extended her record as the AMAs' most-awarded artist ever, with 34 wins over the years.