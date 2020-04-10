Taylor Swift Celebrates Brother Austin on National Siblings Day with Photo Taken by Pal Gigi Hadid

Happy National Siblings Day, Taylor and Austin Swift!

On Friday, Taylor Swift celebrated her younger brother Austin on National Siblings Day — and plugged his new film We Summon the Darkness.

“It’s National Siblings Day! My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best pals, and I’m really proud of him because he’s in a film that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced),” the “Lover” singer, 30, captioned a photo of the two, snapped by pal Gigi Hadid. “Photo by Gigi. My facial expression by 3 glasses of wine.”

The 28-year-old actor and University of Notre Dame film graduate also celebrated his film’s release Thursday on Instagram, posting the movie poster and a still of himself in the film.

“Hope you guys are staying safe and doing all right,” he captioned the photos. “In case you’re looking for something to watch, We Summon the Darkness, a film I co-produced and acted in, is out and available for download tomorrow.”

The film is already receiving positive reviews, including one from Variety calling it “a horror ride worth taking” and another from Collider admitting, “I liked Austin Swift (yes, Taylor Swift‘s brother) here, and wish he had more screen time.”

In 2018, Swift celebrated National Siblings Day in a similar way, posting about his role in Cover Versions, which released on April 10 that year.

“I’m pretty reserved in most circumstances, so it never seemed like it would be a good fit,” the Cover Versions star told PEOPLE then about acting. “But I kind of got thrust into it and realized that it could be an opportunity to be creative.”

Last year, the siblings celebrated Easter with a Game of Thrones-themed egg fight, which Swift posted about on her Instagram story.