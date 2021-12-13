Gracie Abrams and actress Diana Silvers were also in attendance at Swift's birthday party

Taylor Swift Celebrates Her Birthday with HAIM Sisters at Intimate Party: 'I'm Feelin' 32'

She doesn't know about you, but Taylor Swift is feelin' 32!

On Monday, the evermore singer celebrated her birthday surrounded by some celebrity friends, including the HAIM sisters, Diana Silvers and Gracie Abrams. Swift shared her birthday celebrations with Alana Haim, who turns 30 on Dec. 15.

"*don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32," Swift captioned a photo of herself and Alana dancing at their party. "And Alana is feeling 30."

She added, "Don't worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much 🥰🥲🎂"

HAIM also shared a photo of Swift and Alana posing by a cake for the two: "it's sagittarius szn ♐️ happy birthday @taylorswift and lanzo!!!!" the group captioned their post.

Abrams also shared a selfie with Swift and Silvers on her Instagram.

"Happy birthday king of my heart body and soul ooo oh @taylorswift," Abrams wrote on her photo.

Sharing Swift's post, Alana wrote, "Happy birthday my Sagittarius queen!! I love you so much."

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that on Swift's birthday cake was a photo of a baby photo of the singer wearing a The Little Mermaid shirt while opening her mouth wide surprised.

Cardi B retweeted a photo of herself and Swift from a fan account celebrating the singer's birthday.

Meanwhile, Carole King wrote, "Happy birthday Taylor!" as she shared a photo of the two.

Last year, celebrity friends Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Ryan Reynolds shared sweet tributes for her birthday.

"There was happiness because of you ♥️ Happy happy birthday. Thank you for #Evermore. Absolutely nothing better than getting presents on other people's birthdays. 🎈 love you," the Gossip Girl alum wrote at the time.

Reynolds also honored Swift by sharing a photo on his Instagram Story of himself holding one of the singer's beloved cats. "Happy birthday, @taylorswift," he wrote.