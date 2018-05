Katy Perry Gifts Taylor Swift an Actual Olive Branch, Plus More Musicians Who Addressed Their Famous Feuds 

Current status: There might be hope!

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” Swift told Rolling Stone of Perry, without giving names, back in 2014. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’ ” At the time, Swift added of the then-unnamed artist, “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

While promoting her album, Witness, Perry opened up more than once about her current dynamic with Swift, lavishing the fellow singer with well wishes. In a 2017 interview with Australia’s Today show, Perry was asked, once again, about her relationship with Swift. Again, she extended a message of forgiveness. “I mean, I love her, I always have,” Perry told the interviewer. “We’ve had our differences but I just continue to say, ‘God bless her on her journey.’ ”

Since then, Perry opened up quite a few times about the pair’s rumored feud. She most recently gifted Swift a literal olive branch and letter ahead of the “Delicate” crooner’s Reputation tour. Swift shared a video of the package on her Instagram Stories in May 2018.

Panning over the gift, Swift said, “I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me.”

“Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us,” Perry wrote in the partially obscured letter, in which she also wrote she was “deeply sorry” and wanted to “clear the air.”