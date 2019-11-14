Taylor Swift Teases New Cats Song 'Beautiful Ghosts' Ahead of Film's December Debut

Cat’s out of the bag: Taylor Swift‘s new original song for the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Cats will be released in a few hours!

Swift herself revealed the news on Thursday, saying in a tweet that the song — called “Beautiful Ghosts” — would drop at 12:01 a.m. EST on Friday.

With her news came a short preview of the ballad, accompanied by a photo of what appears to be Swift in costume as her film character, Bombalurina.

“Follow me home, if you dare to,” Swift sings.

As previously reported, Swift, 29, co-wrote ‘Beautiful Ghosts” with Andrew Lloyd Webber, the musical’s composer.

“We’re actually gonna be recording a song that Andrew Lloyd Webber and I wrote together,” Swift said in a Cats featurette that was released by Universal Pictures back in October, which also included footage of the pair working together.

The tune was written specifically for Francesca Hayward’s character, Victoria.

As Webber, 71, explained in the featurette, he felt the original song needed to be included in the remake after his first read-through of the script.

“When I first read the screenplay — and the film is seen through Victoria’s eyes — the first thing I said was, ‘We have to have a song for Victoria. It’s an incredibly important central part of the whole film,’” the legendary musical creator said.

“There was an ambition and aspiration to have an original song in the movie,” Swift added. “Just very much this understanding of, ‘Let’s write the best song we can.’ “

Taylor Swift in Cats

Almost immediately after playing the song’s melody for Swift, Webber said the singer began to rattle out lyrics that director Tom Hooper praised for their “extraordinary beauty” and “profound understanding of what we’re trying to do with the movie.”

“I played it to you and I said, ‘This is a new song,’ and you said, ‘I’ll do the lyric[s]’ and you did it then and there,” Webber recalled of his interaction with Swift at the time.

“When you started playing the music, it was just this beautiful, haunting melody,” added Swift, who also sang the studio recording of the original track.

The “Lover” songstress also explained that much of her inspiration came from T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, which the text of the original musical was based on.

“T.S. Eliot is such a specific type of writer and uses such specific language and imagery, so reading through his work and everything, I just really wanted to reflect that within,” Swift explained.

“You can’t write a modern lyric for Cats, so if you can’t get T.S. Eliot, get T.S.,” she jokingly added, referencing her initials. “I’m here for you!”

Later on Thursday, Swift shared the featurette on Instagram and promoted the upcoming film as well as her costars.

“I was so excited when @andrewlloydwebber asked me to write an original song with him for @catsmovie,” she captioned the clip. “‘Beautiful Ghosts’ is performed in the film by the extraordinary @frankiegoestohayward who plays ‘Victoria’ and reprised by Dame Judi Dench (!!!!!) who plays ‘Old Deuteronomy’ 😺 Coming soon!”

Last month, Swift appeared on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe Apple Music’s Beats 1 and revealed how she originally became involved with Cats — and her first meeting with Webber.

“I had heard these rumblings and rumors like, ‘They want a song. Andrew’s going to write an original song for Victoria, the lead cat.’ And I was just like, ‘Aw man, I want to get in on that. I so badly want to get in on that.’ But I didn’t want to, you know — I was like, ‘I can’t crash this.’ So I was just like, ‘Oh man, I really wish that I could write that with him, but whatever.’ It turns out when I meet him, he’s the best. He’s got more cats than I have. He’s obsessed with them.”

She added, “He has the best gossip I have ever heard. You’ve not heard gossip until you’ve heard his quality gossip. Elton’s exactly like that. They’re the best. They’re just the best. And you’ll never repeat it. Like, locked box. They know you won’t repeat it, so they can tell you anything. So basically we’re just bros immediately.”

Swift — who has three cats of her own: Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson, and Meredith Grey — stars in Cats alongside James Corden, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, and Jennifer Hudson.

On Wednesday, Swift released a remixed version of her song “Lover” with Shawn Mendes.

Cats debuts in theaters on Dec. 20.