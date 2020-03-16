Taylor Swift's Cat Is a Social Distancing Pro: 'For Meredith, Self Quarantining Is a Way of Life'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Taylor Swift’s cats are purr-fectly happy staying home.

One day after urging her fans to practice social distancing amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Grammy winner, 30, showed Swifties even her feline daughters are staying isolated.

“For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith,” Swift — who has three cats — captioned the snap, showing her firstborn snuggled up inside a metal ball.

Sharing the same photo on Twitter, the star added the hashtag #QuarantineCats, which pulls up a slew of photos from around the world of people spending quality time with their furry pals.

For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith. #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/yEHJ5c5oFi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 16, 2020

“I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now. I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening,” Swift wrote in a note posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday. “This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Urges Fans to ‘Isolate’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘We Need to Make Social Sacrifices’

Image zoom Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Getty

In a strategy that epidemiologists call “flattening the curve,” many states have banned gatherings of more than 100 people, closed schools, enforced quarantines and urged people to limit social activities in order to slow the spread of the virus.

“The ideal goal in fighting an epidemic or pandemic is to completely halt the spread. But merely slowing it — mitigation — is critical,” Dr. Drew Harris, a population health analyst at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, recently told the New York Times. “This reduces the number of cases that are active at any given time, which in turn gives doctors, hospitals, police, schools and vaccine-manufacturers time to prepare and respond, without becoming overwhelmed.”

RELATED: U.S. Cases of Coronavirus Near 4,000: Here’s an Updated Map of the Spread

There are now at least 3,602 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and 66 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness. Worldwide, there are now 173,293 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,649 deaths.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.