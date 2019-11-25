10 Years, 5 Albums & 1 Artist of the Decade: Taylor Swift's Record-Breaking Career by the Numbers

Taylor Swift burst onto the music scene in 2006 with her debut single “Tim McGraw” and has been steadily topping the charts ever since. From playing local shows for a small handful of onlookers to selling out arenas in a matter of minutes, it seems like she’s achieved her wildest dreams over the last 13 years.

Within the last decade alone, she’s had five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as 20 top 10 hits, with more than 70 songs making the chart. According to Billboard, the country darling-turned-mega-popstar is also the highest-grossing artist of the decade, bringing in $687.7 million from her U.S. tours alone — a whopping $140 million more than runner-up Kenny Chesney.

In honor of Swift being awarded artist of the decade at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, we’re looking back at the “You Belong with Me” singer’s record-breaking career over the last 10 years … ready for it?