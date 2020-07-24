Taylor Swift Releases Music Video for New Single 'Cardigan' — Watch Now

"Cardigan" is among the 16 new songs on Taylor Swift's eight-studio album, Folklore

Taylor Swift is getting cozy with new song "Cardigan."

The Grammy-winning singer has released the music video — which she wrote and directed — for one of the 16 new songs on her eighth studio album, Folklore, which also dropped at midnight.

The whimsical video sees the singer find a portal to other places through her piano.

Swift's new music clip opens with her playing her piano in just a nightdress inside in a simple cabin warmed by a cozy fire.

The singer then discovers there is magic inside her piano and steps through into a forest where she plays atop a waterfall.

But there is more in store for Swift, 30, as she falls into another world via her piano's stool, the lush rainforest giveaway to a turbulent ocean.

As she struggles to keep head above water, Swift spots her piano and is able to pull herself back to safety.

Trying her luck one last time, Swift allows the piano to do its thing and she finds herself back in the same cabin.

Cold and wet, the star discovers one thing has changed — on the paino's stool is an old oversized worn cardigan, as if it belonged to a lover, which she wraps around herself and finally feels safe and home.

The video ends with credits celebrating those who were involved in making it. The star also gives a shoutout to the onset medics and the coronavirus compliance personnel who help her and her crew stay safe as they filmed during a pandemic.

After releasing her video and her new album, Swift posted on Twitter her inspiration behind the fairytale-like clip and record.

"In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down," the star wrote.

On Thursday morning, Swift announced in separate Instagram posts that her new album and the music video for "Cardigan" would be released at midnight.

"The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂," Swift said of creating the music video amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Lover" songstress also shared with her followers that she wrote her entire new album while in isolation during the pandemic.

"Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into," she added. "I wrote and recorded this in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine."

Swift listed her fellow collaborators on Folklore as co-writers Aaron Dressner, Bon Iver, William Bowery, Jack Antonoff, engineers Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixers Serban Ghenea & Jon Low and photographer Beth Garrabrant.

The new album comprises of 16 songs, including "Cardigan," on the standard edition, as well as a bonus track, "The Lakes."