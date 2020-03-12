Taylor Swift's Capital One JamFest Show Canceled amid Coronavirus Fears

Taylor Swift‘s sole concert in America outside of her Lover Fest tour dates has been canceled amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to a statement posted by Capital One on its Twitter page, the company remains “united with the NCAA’s decision to cancel the Final Four and all related events including the March Madness Music Festival.“

“In the interest of our cardholders, artists, staff and fans, the Capital One #JamFest2020 will not take place,” the tweet continued.

Capital One JamFest had been set to take place on the final day of March Madness Music Festival, a three-day free music series originally scheduled to kick off on April 3 at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park. Halsey and Tayla Parx were previously announced as part of the lineup with Swift headlining the show.

Swift’s West Coast Lover Fest shows are scheduled to take place on July 25 and 26 at Los Angeles’ new SoFi Stadium, while the entertainer’s East Coast dates are set for July 31 and Aug. 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

On Thursday, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced the cancellations of the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Other NCAA winter and spring championships have also been canceled.

As concerns over COVID-19 continue to rise, Live Nation also announced earlier on Thursday that it is postponing all domestic and international touring arena shows — including those of acts like Post Malone, Maroon 5, Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys and Jason Aldean — through the end of the month.

“At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed,” the company told PEOPLE in a statement Thursday. “We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

The virus has caused delays for multiple major events including the highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It was originally scheduled to take place on the weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19. Goldenvoice announced earlier this week that the spring festival will instead take place in the fall during the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 because of looming concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Artists including Blake Shelton, Madonna, Cher and Michael Bublé have all canceled or postponed shows, while other festivals — including SXSW — have all been canceled or postponed.