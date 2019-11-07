Taylor Swift to Headline Capital One JamFest in Atlanta — Her Only 2019 Show Outside of Lover Fest

Taylor Swift’s Lover Fest shows quickly sold out, but now Swifties have another chance to catch the superstar in concert.

The 29-year-old Grammy winner is set to headline Capital One JamFest as part of the 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Atlanta, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

The free concert will be Swift’s only performance in the U.S. outside of her previously planned Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East shows in Los Angeles and Foxborough.

Capital One JamFest will take place on the final day of March Madness Music Festival, a three-day free music series kicking off on April 3 at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park.

“Over the years, Capital One has brought some of the most iconic artists in music to perform at Capital One JamFest, and we could not be more excited to have Taylor Swift, one of the most successful artists in history, headline this event in 2020 and the unique opportunity to offer this to fans for free,” says Byron Daub, vice president of sponsorships and experiential marketing, Capital One, in a statement. “In the coming months, we will also be announcing some exclusive Capital One cardholder only benefits as a part of this performance.”

Past headliners at the event have included Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Dave Matthews Band, Maroon 5, Sting, Katy Perry, Zac Brown, Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney.

In September, Swift announced plans to take her latest LP on the road in summer 2020 with a series of shows at European music festivals — and a four-date self-created festival.

“The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, and SUMMER,” she tweeted. “I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!”

The West Coast shows will take place on July 25 and 26 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, and the East Coast dates will go down on July 31 and Aug. 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.