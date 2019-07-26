Watch Taylor Swift Hilariously Moonlight — and Fail — as a Bartender and Server in New Commercial

Taylor Swift has a multitude of talents, but she may want to leave bartending to the pros.

The Grammy winner, 29, has inked a new, multi-year partnership with Capital One, and the singer launched the collab on Friday morning with a new commercial (shared exclusively with PEOPLE) highlighting the company’s “Savor” card.

Starring as a waitress in a diner and a bartender in a restaurant, the superstar has a few mishaps on the job but adorably, well, shakes it all off.

Ahead of the release of Swift’s upcoming album Lover next month, Capital One is offering their cardholders the opportunity to pre-order an exclusive bundle that includes a digital edition the album along with a one-of-a-kind T-shirt.

Earlier this week, the “ME!” singer dropped a third song, titled “The Archer,” off her upcoming album as she spilled more details about her new music on an Instagram Live.

“There’s a lot that’s covered emotionally and I really wanted to give you track five before the album came out,” Swift told her fans about the song, which reached No. 1 in multiple countries. “I didn’t realize I was doing this, but as I was making albums, I guess I was just kind of putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional song as track five.”

“So because you noticed this, I kind of started to put the songs that were really honest, emotional, vulnerable and personal as track five, so that has definitely happened in the case of track five on this album Lover,” she added.

The star also revealed the four special editions of her upcoming album (available at Target) will include 120 pages of diary pages written throughout her life.

“I found some crazy stuff in there. I found the original lyrics of ‘All Too Well,’ which I didn’t even know that I had in my diaries,” she said. “It’s everything from being 13 and coming home from a bad day at school to Grammy night to processing my life as a teenager.”

Swift previously released “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down” from Lover, which is set for release on Aug. 23.