Taylor Swift Cancels Tour Due to ‘Unprecedented Pandemic’: ‘I’m So Disappointed’

Since the release of Taylor Swift's album Lover, she’s also debuted albums Folklore and Evermore

Taylor Swift fans will have to wait to see the singer perform in person until they can "safely" attend her shows.

The singer, 31, announced Friday that her previously postponed two-city Lover Fest tour has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It's not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I'm sad about," Swift began in a statement shared across her social media platforms.

She continued, "I'm so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we've postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule."

Swift announced last April that she was postponing the two-city tour with the intention of putting on the event in 2021.

"This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone's plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future," the "Lover" singer continued.

"I'm so disappointed that I won't be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to," she told fans.

The singer added, "I miss you terribly and can't wait til we can all safely be at shows together again."

Lover Fest was supposed to take place in Los Angeles and Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Swift opted to forgo a worldwide tour and instead focus on that two-city event and perform at international festivals.

Since the release of the 2019 album Lover, the singer dropped sister albums Folklore and Evermore in 2020.

She is also set to drop the first re-recording of her albums in April following tensions with her Big Machine Label Group, Scooter Braun, Ithaca Holdings and Shamrock Holdings – the latter of which currently owns the rights to her masters.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is the first of six albums that Swift is re-releasing.