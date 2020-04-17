Taylor Swift Cancels All 2020 Live Appearances and Performances Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty

Taylor Swift has cancelled all upcoming live appearances and performances for the remainder of 2020.

The star — whose festival, Lover Fest, was originally scheduled to kick off in Los Angeles in July — announced the decision on Twitter Friday, citing concerns over the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Her U.S. and Brazil tour dates in support of her latest LP, Lover, will now take place in 2021.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us,” Swift, 30, shared on Twitter, along with a statement from her team.

“Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority,” the statement reads. “Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year.”

“The U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year,” the statement continues. “Tickets held for each of those shows will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders.”

“For those who desire refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows, they will be available starting May 1st subject to Ticketmaster terms. Watch for an email from Ticketmaster with instructions on how to request one. For currently available information on all other performance dates, please visit TaylorSwift.com. Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future,” the statement concludes.

Swift announced Lover Fest in September 2019, revealing plans to take her smash album Lover on the road with a series of shows at European music festivals — and her self-created U.S. festival, Lover Fest.

“The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, and SUMMER,” Swift tweeted at the time. “I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to souyyyme places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!”

The West Coast shows were set to take place on July 25 and 26 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and would have made Swift the first woman in history to open an NFL Stadium; the East Coast dates were supposed to go down on July 31 and Aug. 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, nearly every major festival taking place in the near future has been postponed or canceled entirely.

Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Coachella Music Festival and Stagecoach have all been postponed, while SXSW Festival, the March Madness Musical Festival, CMA Fest 2020 and Glastonbury 2020 Festival have been canceled.

