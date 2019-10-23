Taylor Swift Calls Selena Gomez's Vulnerable New Song 'a Perfect Expression of Healing'

Taylor Swift will always be one of Selena Gomez‘s biggest fans.

Shortly after Gomez, 27, released her latest single, “Lose You to Love Me,” the Grammy winner, 29, praised her longtime friend on Instagram.

“This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet. A triumph,” wrote Swift. “‘I love you so much.”

Earlier this year, Gomez also gushed about Swift’s latest song, “Lover,” calling her pal “unreal” over a photo of the song with a pink heart over the track title. Responded Swift: “I LOVE YOU SELENA.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Steve Granitz/WireImage

In May 2018, Gomez told 60,000 fans about her unbreakable bond with Swift when she gave a surprise performance of “Hands to Myself” at the Rose Bowl during her pal’s massive Reputation Stadium Tour.

“This person has never, ever judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been,” she said on stage. “She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life.”

Two years ago, Gomez revealed she and Swift became fast friends while they were both dating a Jonas brother. (Back in 2008, the Disney Channel alum dated Nick Jonas around the same time Swift was dating Joe Jonas.)

“It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming and we just clicked,” said Gomez on KISS FM UK, jokingly adding that the friendship was “the best thing we got out of those relationships.”