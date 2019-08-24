Taylor Swift Calls Out Trump for 'Gaslighting the American Public': 'He Thinks This Is an Autocracy'

Taylor Swift is calling out Donald Trump.

The singer, 29, candidly spoke about her disapproval of the president and today’s political climate during a raw interview with The Guardian.

“[He’s] gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘if you hate the president, you hate America,” Swift explained to the newspaper.

She added, “We’re a democracy — at least, we’re supposed to be — where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate.”

However, this isn’t something she believes Trump respects.

“I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy,” Swift told The Guardian in reference to the system of government in which one person has absolute power.

The star also shared her stance on abortion, explaining to the outlet, “Obviously, I’m pro choice.”

Her interview came as Tennessee lawmakers were voting to ban abortion, The Guardian reported.

“I just can’t believe this is happening,” Swift told the publication, vowing to “do everything I can for 2020.”

As of late, the star has been more open about her political views.

During a recent interview with Vogue for the magazine’s September issue, Swift acknowledged her silence when it came to the 2016 election.

“Unfortunately in the 2016, you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement. He was going around saying, ‘I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you,'” Swift told Vogue. “I just knew I wasn’t going to help.”

She also explained she was going through a bit of a rough patch following her feud with Kim Kardashian West and her mom having to fight cancer for a second time.

“All people were saying was ‘She’s calculated. ‘She’s manipulated. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar,'” Swift told Vogue.

But the days of not using her voice are over.

In June, Swift released the celebrity-packed music video for her single “You Need to Calm Down,” as part of seventh studio album, Lover, which dropped on Thursday.

The song simultaneously calls out mean keyboard warriors and acts as a Pride anthem — and was just in time for Pride Month.

“Say it in the street that’s a knock out / But you say it in a tweet that’s a cop out,” she says, calling out internet trolls. “Snakes and stones never broke my bones,” she continues, before launching into the song’s chorus.

The song takes shots at anti-Pride protesters, calling anti-LGTBQ groups stuck in the “dark ages.”

“You are somebody that we don’t know / But you’re coming at my friends like a missile / Why are you mad? / When you could be GLAAD?” Swift sings on the track, referencing the LGBTQ media organization. The song continues: “Sunshine on the street at the parade/But you would rather be in the dark ages / Making that sign/ Must have taken all night.”

At the end of the music video, the singer encouraged her fans to sign her petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org. Swift wrote, “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.”

Swift explained in her Vogue interview that she was disappointed in herself because her fans had not known where she stood when it came to LGBTQ rights.

“I can’t imagine what my fans in the LGBTQ community might be thinking,” Swift told Vogue. “It was kind of devastating that I hadn’t been publicly clear about that.”