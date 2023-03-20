Taylor Swift Shares Photos from Second Stop of Her Eras Tour in Arizona: 'Last Night Was a Rush'

Taylor Swift can't get enough of being back on tour.

The singer, 33, called night two of her long-awaited Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday a "rush," as she shared a series of snapshots from the show on her Instagram Sunday.

"WELL. Last night was a rush. Thank you to everyone in that glorious Glendale night 2 crowd for giving us all you had and more," Swift captioned the photos. "Counting down the hours til we get to play again. See you in Vegas 😆 IG 📷 @johnshearer @kevincwinter @gettyimages."

One picture featured within the carousel shows Swift, who last toured in 2018, making a heart with her hands and showing off her bedazzled guitar, which was specially decorated for the tour by her parents, Scott and Andrea.

Another image shows the star standing atop a platform on the massive stage, surrounded by a group of her backup dancers.

Before she kicked off her Eras Tour over the weekend, Swift offered a glimpse at the backstage preparations for the show on her Instagram Story last week.

Sharing an image of a white guitar placed on a table, Swift captioned the post by asking her followers who they thought crafted her "Eras Tour crystallized Fearless guitar."

"A) Artisans and finely trained craftsmen. B) A professional musical instrument manufacturer. C) My parents with super glue and a free afternoon," she wrote.

In another post, Swift shared a closer look at the guitar, which featured her lucky number — 13 — written with silver embellishments. "It's not not C," she wrote, referring to the option from her previous Story post.

Taylor Swift. John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift also got crafty and created a sweet backstage pass for her father, which she shared on her Instagram Story as well.

Crafted on a light blue card, the pass reads "D.O.H. Pass" in gold lettering at the top. "(Dad of Headliner)" is written below it in Swift's handwriting, clarifying what the phrase means. "All Access" can also be seen below the two.

"Made my Dad's tour credential," Swift captioned the photograph Thursday. "We are a small family business."

Swift officially kicked off her Eras Tour in Glendale on Friday night with a 44-song setlist and a show that ran for 3 hours and 13 minutes.

The singer-songwriter nods to each of her respective album eras and ends with her latest LP — Midnights — performing tracks including "Anti-Hero", "Karma" and "Bejeweled".

Night three of the tour will see Swift hit the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday.