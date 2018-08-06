Taylor Swift and Bryan Adams are ending the summer of 2018 right!

During Swift’s final show in Toronto on Saturday night, she brought the Canadian rock star onstage to perform his biggest hit — and “one of [her] favorite songs ever written” — “Summer of ’69.”

Swift, 28, begins her rendition by calling out to the crowd at the Rogers Centre, “You guys have been singing so loud all night, but I really wanted to see how loud it could be … This is the moment.” She then sings the first verse by herself before Adams, 58, rises from an elevator in the stage and joins her for the rest. After a bit of head banging, Swift asks the crowd “to tell Bryan Adams how you feel that he decided to come and surprise you!” Then they wind things up with a guitar battle and a hug.

Taylor Swift and Bryan Adams perform on Aug. 4, 2018 in Toronto. Jason Kempin/TAS18/Getty

Swift shared her excitement over the surprise duet on her Instagram. First she posted a selfie with Adams, captioning it: “Behind the scenes of our secret rehearsal today before @bryanadams surprised Toronto with ‘Summer of 69’!!!! 🇨🇦😁🎸 SO MUCH FUN TONIGHT TORONTO!!”

Next, she shared a clip where she revealed the backstory of how the collaboration came to be. “I didn’t even know Bryan was gonna be in town until last night and I asked him completely last minute if he wanted to come sing!!” She added, “Pretty evident from the videos (um yes I’m posting another one) that I’m FULLY LOSING IT with excitement, and I can’t thank @bryanadams enough.”

And she closed out with a clip of her and Adams reaching for each other’s hands during the famous line, “Oh, and when you held my hand, I knew that it was now or never. Those were the best days of my life.”

Adams also shared a few posts on his Instagram account of some silly antics with the pop star during their rehearsal. In the first post, Swift is holding the camera and pans around the arena saying “We’ve lost Bryan!” while Adams subtly waves from the trap door in the stage.

Next, he shared a closer video of himself learning how the elevator lift works. Off-camera, Swift says, “Bryan has never done an elevator lift entrance. We’re just gonna keep you down there.”

According to Billboard, Swift also performed “Summer of 69” during a concert in Adams’ hometown of Vancouver in 2011 on her Speak Now tour.

While touring Reputation, he’s had a few other surprise guests including, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Troye Sivan, Charlie XCX and Camilla Cabello.