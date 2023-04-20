Taylor Swift's Brother Austin and Ryan Reynolds Seemingly Unfollow Joe Alwyn on Instagram After Breakup

A few of Taylor Swift's close pals are making moves on social media.

Swift's brother Austin, Ryan Reynolds and the Haim sisters — Este, Alana and Danielle — seemingly all unfollowed Joe Alwyn after he and Swift called it quits in recent weeks, per DeuxMoi and eagle-eyed fans.

As it appears on Instagram as of Thursday, they no longer follow the actor, 32, who still follows both Austin and Reynolds.

Swift was also spotted heading to dinner in N.Y.C. Wednesday night with Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, a longtime friend.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Swift, 33, and Alwyn broke up after six years of dating. Shortly after, a source close to the Grammy winner and actor explained the split was largely caused by "differences in their personalities."

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," said the source, noting that "ultimately" Swift and Alwyn "weren't the right fit for one another."

Reps for Swift and Alwyn have not commented on the breakup.

The duo were first publicly linked in May 2017 when it was revealed that they had been quietly dating for months. And while it remains unclear exactly when they met, fans have speculated that Swift and Alwyn first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala.

"They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation," the source added, referring to Swift's 2017 studio album. "Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in 2019. GOR/GC Images

Swift has released 10 songs co-written and/or co-produced with Alwyn, who wrote under the pseudonym William Bowery. The collaborations include six songs on Folklore, three songs on Evermore and "Sweet Nothing" on Midnights. But insiders say the actor — who emphasized his need for privacy when asked about Swift during interviews — didn't like the limelight. "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," the source added. "The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."

According to multiple sources, Swift and Alwyn had been "talking about marriage as recently as a few months ago," but the insider shared Swift "didn't see them working out in the long run."

"They are friendly. She doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe," they added. "They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now."

Swift has long been close with Reynolds and Lively, with the pair's kids even referring to the superstar as their "aunt."

In a November episode of Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, Reynolds revealed that his three kids Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8 (they've since welcomed a fourth) never fully understood that Swift's singing went beyond just being a "hobby."

"I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family," he explained. "And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.'"

Reynolds also shared that he and Lively's daughters were thrilled when Swift dropped her new album Midnights and had already planned a "Midnights dance party" following his interview.

"We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included," he said. "My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea."