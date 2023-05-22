Taylor Swift's 'Broken' Piano Malfunctions on Stage After It Rained 'Like a Monsoon' During Boston Show

"Literally, it was like a water park under the stage. You have no idea," she said during Sunday's show in Foxborough, Massachusetts

By
Published on May 22, 2023 02:00 PM
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift in Foxborough. Photo: TAS Rights Management/Getty

Has anyone tried putting Taylor Swift's piano in a bowl of rice?

During the singer-songwriter's third Eras Tour show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, her piano began malfunctioning and playing notes by itself — after it rained "like a monsoon" during her show at the same venue the night before, she explained in videos captured by fans.

"Here's what happened. So, it rained a lot last night — like a monsoon. To be exact, it rained for three and a half hours straight, and it just kept getting more and more rain," said Swift, 33, while seated at the piano for the show's surprise songs section. "Literally, it was like a water park under the stage. You have no idea."

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift. TAS Rights Management/Getty

The instrument then started playing a series of unprompted low notes, surprising the "Lavender Haze" performer. "Did you hear that? Do you hear the piano? Are they able to hear that? I didn't play that," she said, as the piano began to play itself again. "OK, I'm just gonna do another song on guitar. That's insane."

Swift recounted the prior night's downpour of rain, explaining how it complicated her performance: "Long story short, I get to my acoustic set to play last night. You know when you've been in a bath for too long and your fingers are so pruned? Like, I looked at my fingers trying to fret and play guitar, and it was like I'd been in a bath for two and a half hours of lukewarm water. It was, like, pruned."

Her piano continuously played notes on its own. "OK, and so another thing that has happened is that this has clearly broken my keyboard, 'cause it was like literally underwater," she explained. "I didn't know how any of the instruments were working last night. So, this is broken. I'm just gonna get the guitar. It's gonna be fine."

Usually, Swift performs one surprise song on guitar followed by one on piano. This time around, however, she performed both "I Think He Knows" from Lover and the title track from Red on guitar due to the technical complications.

PEOPLE was in attendance at the rain-filled concert on Saturday and captured videos of Swift performing "Style," "All Too Well" and "The Archer" — which clearly show just how much rain kept pouring down throughout the show.

Following the performance, she took to social media and thanked the audience for attending the show: "Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!"

"We've had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full-on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd," continued Swift. "Love you so much you have no idea."

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift. TAS Rights Management/Getty

Also during the Saturday concert, she took a moment before performing Midnights track "Question…?" to give her fans a personal update and let them know just how she was doing.

"I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever," Swift told the crowd at Gillette Stadium, which was captured on social media. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

"It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she continued. "So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift. TAS Rights Management/Getty

Throughout the tour, there've been a few major changes in Swift's personal life, from her breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn to her reported romance with The 1975's Matty Healy.

The Eras Tour continues this upcoming weekend with three shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Related Articles
Rick Allen
Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Say He's Grateful He's 'Still Here' After Florida Attack
Jimmy Buffett at Day 10 of the US Open held at the USTA Tennis Center on September 5, 2018 in New York City.
Jimmy Buffett Says He's Heading 'Home' and Going on a Fishing Trip After Hospitalization
https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Hits Taylor Swift Tour with Daughters and Husband: 'So Fun Being a Family of Swifties'
Riley Keough poses during the Dior Cruise 2023 photocall
Riley Keough Makes First Public Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley Trust Settlement
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Fan Became a Security Guard for Her Eras Tour After He Was Unable to Secure Tickets
Josh Freese
Foo Fighters Reveal New Drummer Josh Freese: 'Guys, Could We Just Like, I Don't Know, Play a Song'
American singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994), performs with his group Nirvana at a taping of the television program 'MTV Unplugged,' New York, New York, Novemeber 18, 1993.
Kurt Cobain's Smashed, Nirvana Signed Fender Guitar Sells for Nearly $600,000 at Auction
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Taylor Swift Says She's 'Never Been This Happy in All Aspects of My Life' During Eras Tour Stop
Keith Urban Praises Taylor Swift
Keith Urban Praises Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as the 'Best of the Best': 'An Amazing Show' (Exclusive)
Jade Jagger, daughter of Mick Jagger, leaves court after her arrest in Ibiza for allegedly assaulting a police officer
Mick Jagger's Daughter Jade Fined £1,250 for Resisting Arrest After Physical Altercation with Ibiza Cops: Report
Myke Wright and Lizzo
Lizzo Tells Fans to Hold Up Photos of Boyfriend Myke Wright at Her Shows — Not Chris Evans: He's 'Not My Man'
CHICAGO - MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Tupac Shakur Honored with Street in California: Tupac Shakur Way
Jimmy Buffett during the Press Sneak Peak for the Jimmy Buffett Broadway Musical 'Escape to Margaritaville' on February 14, 2018 at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.
Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized for 'Issues' Needing 'Immediate Attention': 'Growing Old Is Not for Sissies'
Dave Grohl
Watch Dave Grohl's First-Ever Performance with Nirvana
Taylor Lautner clarified his joke about John Mayer/Taylor Swift
Taylor Lautner Clarifies John Mayer and Taylor Swift Joke: 'I Don't Know If It Was the Wisest Thing to Say'
Natalia Bryant, Beyoncé
Natalia Bryant Is Working for Beyoncé as an Intern on the Superstar's Renaissance World Tour