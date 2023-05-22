Taylor Swift's 'Broken' Piano Malfunctions on Stage After It Rained 'Like a Monsoon' During Boston Show

Has anyone tried putting Taylor Swift's piano in a bowl of rice?

During the singer-songwriter's third Eras Tour show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, her piano began malfunctioning and playing notes by itself — after it rained "like a monsoon" during her show at the same venue the night before, she explained in videos captured by fans.

"Here's what happened. So, it rained a lot last night — like a monsoon. To be exact, it rained for three and a half hours straight, and it just kept getting more and more rain," said Swift, 33, while seated at the piano for the show's surprise songs section. "Literally, it was like a water park under the stage. You have no idea."

Taylor Swift. TAS Rights Management/Getty

The instrument then started playing a series of unprompted low notes, surprising the "Lavender Haze" performer. "Did you hear that? Do you hear the piano? Are they able to hear that? I didn't play that," she said, as the piano began to play itself again. "OK, I'm just gonna do another song on guitar. That's insane."

Swift recounted the prior night's downpour of rain, explaining how it complicated her performance: "Long story short, I get to my acoustic set to play last night. You know when you've been in a bath for too long and your fingers are so pruned? Like, I looked at my fingers trying to fret and play guitar, and it was like I'd been in a bath for two and a half hours of lukewarm water. It was, like, pruned."

Her piano continuously played notes on its own. "OK, and so another thing that has happened is that this has clearly broken my keyboard, 'cause it was like literally underwater," she explained. "I didn't know how any of the instruments were working last night. So, this is broken. I'm just gonna get the guitar. It's gonna be fine."

Usually, Swift performs one surprise song on guitar followed by one on piano. This time around, however, she performed both "I Think He Knows" from Lover and the title track from Red on guitar due to the technical complications.

PEOPLE was in attendance at the rain-filled concert on Saturday and captured videos of Swift performing "Style," "All Too Well" and "The Archer" — which clearly show just how much rain kept pouring down throughout the show.

Following the performance, she took to social media and thanked the audience for attending the show: "Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!"

"We've had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full-on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd," continued Swift. "Love you so much you have no idea."

Also during the Saturday concert, she took a moment before performing Midnights track "Question…?" to give her fans a personal update and let them know just how she was doing.

"I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever," Swift told the crowd at Gillette Stadium, which was captured on social media. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

"It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she continued. "So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

Throughout the tour, there've been a few major changes in Swift's personal life, from her breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn to her reported romance with The 1975's Matty Healy.

The Eras Tour continues this upcoming weekend with three shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.