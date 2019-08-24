Taylor Swift Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein as She Opens Up About Her Own Assault Case

Taylor Swift is speaking out about her own experiences with Harvey Weinstein.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer, 29, opened up in an interview with The Guardian on her past with the disgraced film producer after winning her sexual assault case against radio DJ David Mueller.

In August 2017, after a six-day civil trial court, a jury in a Denver courtroom ruled that Mueller assaulted and battered the singer when he grabbed Swift’s backside at a meet-and-greet photo session in June 2013.

While her case was prior to the #MeToo movement, Swift shared that “even this case was literally twisted so hard that people were calling it the ‘butt-grab case.’ “

Swift told The Guardian that she “didn’t know that could happen” to her as she had never dealt with an assault before.

Soon after her case ended, dozens of women went public with sexual assault and harassment against Weinstein, who Swift said “gave her a vibe.” Weinstein has denied the allegations.

Weinstein previously asked the singer to write a song for the 2013 film, One Chance, which garnered her a second Golden Globe nomination. She was also cast in the Weinstein-produced film The Giver, a 2014 sci-fi movie, and he made an appearance at Swift’s 1989 album launch party.

“He’d call my management and be like, ‘Does she have a song for this film?’ And I’d be like, ‘Here it is,’ ” she told Guardian. “And then I’d be at the Golden Globes. I absolutely never hung out,” she said, adding that the two were never alone together.

“I would never vouch for him. I believe women who come forward, I believe victims who come forward, I believe men who come forward,” Swift said.

The artist explained that Weinstein was never suggestive with her, saying “If you listen to the stories, he picked people who were vulnerable, in his opinion.”

Swift added, “It seemed like it was a power thing. So, to me, that doesn’t say anything – that I wasn’t in that situation.”

Weinstein is set to go to trial in September for charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act based on the accusations of two women, according to The New York Times.