Taylor Swift Teases Blake Lively's Directorial Debut Following SNL Afterparty with Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift will release the Blake Lively-directed music video for her song, "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) [From The Vault]," on Monday morning

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds arrive at SNL Afterparty at L'Avenue on November 14, 2021 in New York City.

Blake Lively is stepping behind the camera.

On Sunday morning, Taylor Swift revealed on social media that Lively, 34, will be making her directorial debut with the pop singer's new music video for her song, "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) [From The Vault]."

Teasing the project on Twitter and Instagram, Swift, 31, shared a seconds-long clip of a white cake with two red lines drawn through it, before a hand — styled with red nails and a red ring — digs into the treat, revealing more of the cake's red interior.

A title card then reads that the forthcoming music video was written by Lively and Swift, before another flash reveals Lively directed the project, which is scheduled to be released Monday at 10 a.m. EST.

"SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨," Swift wrote alongside the teaser. "I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny Blake Lively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell."

Swift's announcement about her collaboration with Lively comes about after the actress was spotted attending a Saturday Night Live afterparty with the mother of three and her husband Ryan Reynolds on Saturday evening.

Earlier in the night, Swift appeared on the late-night comedy sketch series as the musical guest to host Jonathan Majors, also appearing in the "Three Sad Virgins" sketch with Pete Davidson during the show.

During her performance on SNL, Swift delivered a passionate rendition of the 10-minute track "All Too Well" from her newly re-released album Red (Taylor's Version), which dropped Friday.

Swift wore all black and red lipstick for the anticipated appearance, while footage from All Too Well: The Short Film — starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink — played in the background as leaves, and then eventually snow, fell down onstage.

Back in June, Swift announced that the next album she would be revisiting was her 2012 LP Red. The new Taylor's Version project is the second album she has re-recorded after releasing Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April.

Featuring 30 tracks, Red (Taylor's Version) consists of updated versions of the 20 songs from the deluxe edition of Red, Swift's charity single "Ronan," six new "from the Vault" tracks, and the 10-minute-long version of "All Too Well." The album also features Swift's own versions of "Better Man" and "Babe," two songs which she wrote that were instead released by bands Little Big Town and Sugarland, respectively.

The "Betty" singer's decision to re-record her first six albums came about following Scooter Braun's purchase of Swift's former record label Big Machine — a move that allowed him to take control of the masters to those albums (He sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November 2020).

Swift declined to work with the private equity company after they reached out following the purchase since Braun's Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for "many years."