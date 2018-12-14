Austin Swift is paying a special birthday tribute to the “champion in [his] corner” — big sister Taylor Swift!

On the pop star’s 29th birthday Thursday, the actor celebrate her day with a sweet tribute posted to Instagram.

“It is a singularly beautiful thing to see magic right in front of your eyes,” Austin, 26, wrote. “After nearly three decades of that happening time and time again, the effect hasn’t worn off.”

“I have always had a best friend, a role model, and a caring, tireless, dedicated champion in my corner,” he continued. “You have pulled me out of fires and carried me up mountains. The gift of getting to witness you become the wonderful person you are today has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life. Happy 29th Birthday @taylorswift“

A true “champion,” the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer used her birthday to make others’ day instead, announcing a new concert film recorded while she was on the road this past year on her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Taylor shared the news and a trailer for the film, which will premiere on Netflix this New Year’s Eve, on Instagram.

“Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes!” she wrote in the caption. “Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!”

“You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year,” she added before thanking tour openers and friends Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. “I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people, my band, and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything.”

Call it ironic, but it turns out Austin’s favorite T-Swift song also has to do with the new year. The Cover Versions actor previously told PEOPLE his favorite track off her latest album is the piano ballad “New Year’s Day.”

“I love how that song, like so many of hers, captures something very honest about the quiet but meaningful moments in a relationship,” Austin said. “A number of times I’ve gotten to hear Taylor’s songs at the stage where they’re just her and a piano. Those are some of the best memories I have.”

While their memories of rising to success are everlasting, Austin’s main goal as an actor is to remain as level-headed and down-to-earth as his big sister.

Taylor and Austin Swift

“When we were kids, I saw Taylor write songs every day for years when there was no one to play them to,” Austin previously told PEOPLE.

When Austin was in middle school, he spent his spring break in Nashville “watching her go door-to-door dropping off demo CD’s at labels that never called” in between trips to parks and museums, he recalls.

Though Taylor easily sells out multiple nights in the same city for her tours now, Austin “was there when she was performing at karaoke contests and in the corners of parties with the same enthusiasm she now plays to stadiums full of her fans,” said Austin.

“Having seen that example, how much goes in, how long it took … That’s always going to be bedrock for who I am and who I want to be,” he added.