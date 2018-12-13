Taylor Swift Uses Birthday Post to Announce Netflix Concert Film — See the Trailer

It’s Taylor Swift‘s birthday, but she’s the one giving gifts.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer used her 29th birthday on Thursday to announce a new concert film recorded while she was on the road this past year on her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Swift shared the news and a trailer for the film, which will premiere on Netflix this New Year’s Eve, on Instagram.

“Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes!” she wrote in the caption. “Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!”

“You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year,” she added before thanking tour openers and friends Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. “I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people, my band, and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything.”

Swift’s Reputation tour — named after her Grammy-nominated album of the same name — kicked off in Arizona back in May and wrapped up its North American leg in Dallas in October before Swift took the show abroad, performing in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and more places around the globe.

It broke records along the way. Opening night in Arizona saw 59,157 fans show up to support Swift, according to Billboard. In its first month alone, the tour grossed more than $54 million in just seven shows with nearly 400,000 tickets sold. Swift’s endeavor went on to become the highest-grossing U.S. tour “since Billboard Boxscore began tracking touring data in 1990,” grossing $266.1 million, the outlet reported in November.

The album itself sold two million copies in its first week of release.

After staying largely under the radar for more than a year, Swift was warmly welcomed back by her loyal fans who (slightly impatiently) waited more than her usual two years for a new album. And the star returned the favor with meet-and-greets before and after each show as well as surprise guests like Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris, Sugarland and more.

Of course, the biggest guest of all was the giant snake that took the stage with Swift.

The Grammy winner embraced the snake during her Reputation era after she was bullied on social media with the reptile. On opening night of her tour, she explained her inspiration during a vulnerable moment with her Swifties.

“I think something that came out of it that was good is that I learned a really important lesson that I’ve been telling you from the stage for about 10 years but I never had to learn it so harshly myself. And that lesson has to do with how much you value your reputation,” she said in the spotlight in Arizona while acknowledging she went through “low” times in the last year.

“And I think that the lesson is that you shouldn’t care so much if you feel misunderstood by a lot of people who don’t know you as long as you feel understood by the people who do know you, the people who will show up for you, the people who see you as a human being. So thank you, thank you, thank you for taking the time to get to know me, for showing up for me, for seeing me as a human being,” she continued. “That’s you. You did that for me.”

Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour film hits Netflix at 12:01 a.m. ET on Dec. 31.