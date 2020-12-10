Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and More Stars to Appear at Annual Cyndi Lauper Benefit Concert
The virtual Cyndi Lauper and Friends: Home for the Holidays show supports True Colors United — an organization working to prevent homelessness in the LGBTQ youth community
It's officially the time of year to bring holiday cheer!
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers are among the musical stars to appear at the Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays benefit concert — an event aimed at raising funds for True Colors United, an organization dedicated to helping homeless LGBTQ youth.
Swift "recorded a little intro for the whole thing" while Shea Diamond — a trans, soul singer — is set to perform a Justin Tranter holiday song, Lauper, 67, told Vogue earlier this week.
"It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things [including] my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year," Lauper said in a statement to Pitchfork. "The technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do."
"Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ+ young people [who are] experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate and celebrate with us, you are family," she added. "And I thank you."
The show will also feature appearances from Cher, Dolly Parton, Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell and more. Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Boy George, Brandi Carlile, Carson Kressley, Whoopi Goldberg, Sharon Osbourne, LL Cool J, Harvey Fierstein and Bette Midler are also on the guest list.
The organization is one close to Lauper's heart as she's been hosting the show for a decade.
"I'm just trying to make the world safer for these kids," she told Vogue on Tuesday. "The youth are our future—all of 'em, not some of 'em. And they deserve a place to call home, especially during the holidays."
Last year, Lauper performed "Rise Above" by Black Flag with fellow star Henry Rollins, who will also make an appearance this year.
The Home For The Holidays benefit show will be held virtually, due to the coronavirus. The concert will first premiere on TikTok Live on Friday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. EST. It will broadcast once again on YouTube and Facebook on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. EST.