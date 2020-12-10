Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and More Stars to Appear at Annual Cyndi Lauper Benefit Concert

The virtual Cyndi Lauper and Friends: Home for the Holidays show supports True Colors United — an organization working to prevent homelessness in the LGBTQ youth community

It's officially the time of year to bring holiday cheer!

Swift "recorded a little intro for the whole thing" while Shea Diamond — a trans, soul singer — is set to perform a Justin Tranter holiday song, Lauper, 67, told Vogue earlier this week.

"It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things [including] my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year," Lauper said in a statement to Pitchfork. "The technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do."

"Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ+ young people [who are] experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate and celebrate with us, you are family," she added. "And I thank you."

Image zoom Billie Eilish, Cyndi Lauper, Taylor Swift | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Image zoom Cyndi Lauper Benefit show celebrity guest appearance list | Credit: Courtesy True Colors United

The organization is one close to Lauper's heart as she's been hosting the show for a decade.

"I'm just trying to make the world safer for these kids," she told Vogue on Tuesday. "The youth are our future—all of 'em, not some of 'em. And they deserve a place to call home, especially during the holidays."

Last year, Lauper performed "Rise Above" by Black Flag with fellow star Henry Rollins, who will also make an appearance this year.