Taylor Swift on Dealing with Haters: 'I'm Better at Standing Up for Myself When I've Been Wronged'

Taylor Swift has no problem admitting when she’s in the wrong — or with speaking up for herself when she’s been taken advantage of.

“I’m still someone who is the first to apologize when I’m wrong,” the Grammy Award-winning singer, 29, said in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “But I think I’m better at standing up for myself when I’ve been wronged. So, that’s something that I think also comes with growing up.”

Opening up about a recent example, Swift went on to double down on her assertion she found out Scooter Braun had purchased her former label — including her masters — along with the rest of the world, following his $300 million deal with Big Machine.

“Nobody knew,” Swift said when asked if anyone in her inner circle had been told ahead of time. “I knew [Big Machine co-owner Scott Borchetta] would sell my music. I knew he would do that. I couldn’t believe who he sold it to. Because we’ve had endless conversations about Scooter Braun. And he has 300 million reasons to conveniently forget those conversations.”

The singer went on to share that she “absolutely” plans to re-record her first six albums.

The singer received plenty of support — and backlash — when she publicly called out Braun and Borchetta after news of their deal went public.

In a Tumblr post, Swift accused the manager of “manipulative bullying” over the years, and the weeks following became a game of he-said, she-said between the singer, Braun and Borchetta, who first signed the superstar when she was a teen.

Hours after Swift said she was “grossed out” by Braun’s acquisition, Borchetta responded with a statement on the label’s website, essentially accusing Swift of bending the truth.

In his letter, Borchetta, 57, claimed he the deal he offered Swift gave her “100% of all Taylor Swift assets … to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement.”

However, Swift’s lawyer Donald Passman told PEOPLE in a statement: “Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others.”

During the CBS Sunday Morning interview, Swift went on to share that while she “absolutely” believes in forgiveness, not everybody deserves a second chance.

“People go on and on about how you have to forgive and forget to move past something. No, you don’t,” she said. “You don’t have to forgive and you don’t have to forget to move on. You can move on without any of those things happening. You just become indifferent and then you move on.”

Swift, who recently reconciled with fellow singer Katy Perry after a lengthy feud, explained that she’s willing to give people a second chance so long as they’ve “enriched your life and made it better,” despite “some bad stuff too.”

“But I think if something’s toxic and it’s only ever really been that, what else can you do?” Swift said. “Just move on. It’s fine.”