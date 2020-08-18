Taylor Swift Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of 'Cardigan' Music Video, Explains Hidden Easter Eggs

The singer wanted to use various imagery in the video to represent different stages of a relationship

Listen up Taylor Swift fans, you may have missed some key secrets the songstress left behind in her "Cardigan" music video.

Nearly a month after the singer dropped the whimsical music video for her lead single “Cardigan," the artist teamed up with Vevo to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she filmed the video and where she dropped a few hidden Easter eggs.

In the episode of Vevo Footnotes entitled, "The Making of cardigan," the singer explained that the title track from her latest album, folklore, includes several secrets that not even Swifties may have noticed the first time around.

The music video — which Swift wrote and directed herself — was carefully created with a "clever plot device" in mind that also served as a metaphor for the stages of a relationship, the Footnotes episode revealed.

Some of the first clues in the music video are hidden as pieces of wall art in the cabin.

In one scene, a framed photo of a man is seen sitting on a shelf. While fans may not have thought anything of the background art, the portrait is actually one of Swift's grandfather, Dean, who landed on the beaches at the Battle of Guadalcanal. Dean is again featured on Swift's track, "epiphany."

A painting of a white house is also seen hanging on the wall, which Swift, 30, created herself during the first week of quarantine.

Sleuthing Swifties may have also noticed that the clock on the wall had its hands pointing to 1 and 3 — which the singer's loyal fans know is a reference to Swift's favorite number, 13.

As the music video continues, Swift is seen moving from the cabin into a magical forest before she flows into a rough ocean scene while hanging onto her piano.

According to Vevo, the forest scene represents the "evergreen beginning of a relationship where everything seems magical and full of beauty" whereas the contrasting ocean scene represents "isolation and fear involved in a relationship breaking down."

Her eventual return to the cabin in her wet nightgown later is a symbol of Swift coming back to a sense of self after losing love.

"I was inspired by the feeling of isolation and how that can be either freeing or terrifying," Swift told Vevo. "I view folklore as wistful and full of escapism. Sad, beautiful, tragic. Like a photo album full of imagery, and all the stories behind that imagery."

The Footnotes episode also shared how Swift and her team were able to remain safe while filming the music video amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure that nobody was getting too close to one another, Swift did her own hair, makeup and styling on the set and even wore her own nightgown in the video.

A health inspector was also on set to spray down the piano keys between every take and use special UV lights to sanitize the set. A "techno crane" was also used to film close-up shots in order to adhere to social distancing standards.

As Swift's eighth studio album came as a surprise — announcing the project only hours before its release — the singer wanted to keep the album a secret even when filming the "cardigan" music video.

And to prevent the song from ever playing out loud before the release, Swift wore an earpiece while filming the video.

With the help of special effects, editors added the word “folklore” on the piano after the music video was shot so that no one could see it before it came out.