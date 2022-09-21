Taylor Swift Begins Revealing 'Midnights' Song Titles — Starting with 'Track 13, Because of Course'

Taylor Swift is dropping her "habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs" by revealing the title tracks to her upcoming album Midnights directly through a new series of videos on TikTok.

On Wednesday, Swift, 32, uploaded a video to TikTok shortly after midnight revealing the series, titled Midnights Mayhem With Me, in which she uses a bingo roller machine filled with small, white Ping-Pong balls labeled to match each of the album's 13 tracks.

Swift acknowledged that she is attempting to "defy that" habit of using hidden clues to tease previous releases in the video, which shows the star appearing in front of a brown velvet curtain backdrop with a matching blazer and golden bingo roller set to what sounds like elevator music.

"I'm going to be using this technologically advanced device to help me allow fate to decide exactly what track titles I'm going to be announcing and in what order," Swift says in the video, motioning toward the bingo roller cage. "In this cage are 13 Ping-Pong balls labeled 1 through 13, each representing a track on the Midnights album. So, let's leave it up to fate."

Swift rolled the metal contraption over four times before a ball rolled out, meaning the first revealed track would be number 13 — which she's used heavily throughout her career and long considered her lucky number, partially because she was born on Dec. 13.

"The first track I'm going to tell you about… Track 13. Because of course," Swift says in the video.

"Track 13 is called 'Mastermind,'" the artist revealed, speaking the song's title into a bright red landline phone that modulated her voice as the video ended.

"Mastermind" was the only track Swift revealed in the premiere episode of Midnights Mayhem With Me, and she did not clarify how often she will unveil the remaining 12 song titles on the album before it releases next month.

Last Friday, Swift teased fans when she shared a new video on social media featuring various behind-the-scenes clips of her working on Midnights, her 10th studio album.

Set to newcomer Niceboy Ed's song "Life You Lead," the video showed Swift hanging out on the couch with her cats, basking in the snow and playing at the piano. Another clip confirmed that producer Jack Antonoff collaborated on the new album, as the two musicians are seen laughing over drinks.

Antonoff has previously lent his production skills to several of Swift's albums, including 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folkore — which won album of the year at the 2021 Grammy Awards — and Evermore.

Midnights is expected to release on Monday, Oct. 21.